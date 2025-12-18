BitMart Launches Christmas Mega Giveaway with Over 1,000,000 USDT in Rewards

Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform serving over 12 million users, is kicking off a festive, global Christmas carnival to thank users worldwide for their continued support. The "Merry Coin-mas, Mega Giveaways" campaign spans key holiday moments including Christmas and New Year, featuring an overall rewards pool of more than 1,000,000 USDT.





Premium Prizes Headline a 1,000,000 USDT+ Holiday Rewards Pool

At the heart of “Merry Coin-mas, Mega Giveaways” is a flagship mega prize draw backed by a rewards pool of more than 1,000,000 USDT. Users can earn raffle entries by completing simple tasks such as making deposits, spot trading, futures trading, and buying crypto with a credit card.

Prizes span premium physical rewards, major cryptocurrencies, and platform benefits, including a Tesla Model S Plaid, a BitMart limited-edition 100g Christmas Gold Bar, BTC and ETH, and USDT red packets worth 1–1,888 USDT.

Daily Rewards for Everyone: Red Packet Rain, Airdrops, and More

To make the holiday celebration inclusive, BitMart is rolling out daily Red Packet Rain and random airdrops throughout the campaign. Users can simply join during the event period for a chance to receive random airdrops.

Meanwhile, the Boost Airdrop feature adds an interactive twist: click [Boost] to instantly claim a red packet plus one free boost chance, then invite friends to help expand your rewards up to 5x, turning daily drops into a share-and-grow holiday experience.

New Year Time Capsule: Predict Your Milestone, Unlock Futures Bonuses

As part of Merry Coin-mas, Mega Giveaways, BitMart is adding a futures-themed highlight, “New Year Time Capsule · Future Trading Prophet”, to bring a more ceremonial, year-end twist to trading. During the event, users who correctly predict the date they will reach designated futures trading milestones can unlock tiered futures trial-fund rewards, with prizes available up to 100 USDT in trial funds.

To further amplify the festive momentum, Lucky Day boosts will be available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, where users who reach ≥ 100,000 USDT in cumulative futures trading volume on the day will have a chance to win 5,000 USDT-equivalent rewards.

Level Up for Year-End: VIP Perks, Earn Bonuses, and Trade-to-Win Rewards

Alongside the campaign-wide giveaways, BitMart is launching multiple “upgrade-track” benefits across core user scenarios—VIP perks, Earn incentives, and trading rewards.

VIP Experience Upgrades: New users who complete designated deposits can unlock limited-time VIP3/VIP4 experience cards. Users can also invite friends to trade and share VIP benefits for both the inviter and invitee (limited spots available).

New users who complete designated deposits can unlock limited-time VIP3/VIP4 experience cards. Users can also invite friends to trade and share VIP benefits for both the inviter and invitee (limited spots available). Earn Boosts: Eligible users who complete qualified net subscriptions may receive interest boost vouchers, unlocking a higher-yield window during the holiday season.

Eligible users who complete qualified net subscriptions may receive interest boost vouchers, unlocking a higher-yield window during the holiday season. BMX Spot Trading Competition: BitMart is also hosting a BMX spot trading competition, where participants can trade and share a 5,000 BMX.

A Season of Giving for the Global BitMart Community

To celebrate the season and show appreciation for users worldwide, BitMart is bringing Merry Coin-mas, Mega Giveaways to life as a year-end thank-you packed with festive rewards and experiences. Users are encouraged to visit the official campaign page for full event details and eligibility requirements, and to follow BitMart on X (Twitter) and join the official Telegram community for the latest updates, time-limited perks, and participation reminders throughout the campaign.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.