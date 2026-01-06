BitMart Officially Launches Prediction Market, Supporting Crypto and Popular Event Forecast Trading

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading digital asset trading platform BitMart today announced the official launch of its new product, Prediction Market, offering users an innovative way to participate in forecasting and trading future events using USDT. Combining prediction-based participation with open market trading, the product covers a wide range of topics including cryptocurrency markets, sports events, and trending public figures. With transparent mechanisms and flexible trading features, BitMart aims to deliver a new value-driven interaction model for digital asset users.





Binary Prediction Model with Clear Probability Visualization

BitMart’s Prediction Market adopts a binary “Yes / No” prediction structure, allowing users to forecast the outcomes of future events using USDT. Drawing inspiration from traditional financial markets, each possible outcome is represented by a tradable contract priced between $0 and $1, directly reflecting market consensus on the likelihood of that outcome. For example, a contract priced at $0.65 implies that the market estimates a 65% probability of the event occurring.

Unlike traditional prediction products that require users to wait passively for results, BitMart’s model offers greater flexibility. Users can buy or sell their prediction contracts at any time before settlement, enabling them to lock in profits or limit losses based on changing market conditions.

Simple Four-Step Participation with Full Fund Security

To ensure ease of use, BitMart has designed a straightforward participation process. Users can access the Prediction Market via the “Trade” section on the platform and complete the following four steps: 1. Select an event of interest; 2. Choose a predicted outcome; 3. Enter the investment amount; 4. Confirm the order. Positions and balances are updated in real time within the user’s account.

In terms of fund security, BitMart enforces a strict custodial and segregation policy. All user funds are held in independent, isolated accounts, with no unauthorized access by the platform. Event settlements are conducted strictly according to predefined, transparent rules, ensuring fairness, traceability, and full protection of user interests.

Launch Incentives with Dual Reward Pools

To mark the launch, BitMart has introduced a limited-time incentive program. During the campaign period, users who participate in Prediction Market trades can share a 10,000 USDT airdrop pool, with rewards increasing based on participation frequency. In addition, the top 500 users by number of trades will share an extra 5,000 USDT leaderboard reward pool, offering multiple incentives to enhance the launch experience.

The BitMart team stated that the launch of the Prediction Market represents a key step in expanding the platform’s product ecosystem and addressing users’ growing demand for diversified trading experiences. Going forward, BitMart will continue to optimize product features, introduce more high-interest prediction topics, and further strengthen its risk management and service capabilities to deliver a safer, more accessible, and more diversified digital asset ecosystem for users worldwide.

Users can learn more and participate via the official BitMart campaign page:

https://www.bitmart.com/activity/PredictionMarket

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Due to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Prediction Market and related activities are only available in selected countries and regions. Please refer to the campaign page for detailed eligibility information.

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.