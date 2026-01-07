BitMart Exchange Announces Partnership with Hit TV-Reality Show CryptoKnights for Season 2

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a trusted global digital asset service provider, today announced its official partnership with CryptoKnights, the world’s first reality-TV show centered on blockchain entrepreneurship. Through this landmark collaboration, BitMart CEO Nathan (Nenter) Chow will join Season 2's prestigious judging panel in several episodes of the season, bringing strategic expertise from one of the industry's most globally active exchanges to a cast already stacked with crypto visionaries and mainstream personalities.





Following the successful debut of Season 1, produced and created by Emmy award nominee and CEO of Ritestream.io Riaz Mehta, and streamed across major platforms including Prime Video, OSN, Roku and Pluto TV, CryptoKnights returns bigger, bolder, and far more global in scope for Season 2. The show is anchored by Emmy-nominated actor and longtime crypto advocate Adrian Grenier (best known for his role on the HBO hit TV series Entourage), who guides ambitious crypto founders through high-stakes pitches before a panel of world-class investors.

The Season 2 judging panel brings together an unprecedented mix of blockchain pioneers and mainstream celebrities. Returning judge and billionaire investor Brock Pierce will be joined by NBA champion Tristan Thompson, alongside BitMart CEO Nathan Chow. Nathan Chow was a former partner at Animoca's venture fund and has 17 years of traditional finance background on Wall Street in NY spanning venture & liquid investments, cross-border M&A, leveraged finance, and strategy. Together, they bring expertise spanning blockchain innovation, exchange operations, venture building, entertainment, and mainstream cultural influence.

“BitMart has always worked to bridge traditional finance and the rapidly expanding world of digital assets. By joining CryptoKnights as a judge, we are stepping beyond the exchange terminal and into the boardroom where the next generation of visionary founders are shaping the future,” said Nathan Chow. “This platform allows us to support groundbreaking Web3 teams, spotlight real innovation, and help mainstream audiences understand how cryptocurrency is driving the evolution of global entrepreneurship through a format that turns complexity into relatable storytelling.”

“CryptoKnights was created to bridge the gap between cutting-edge Web3 innovation and mainstream audiences. Partnering with BitMart for Season 2 strengthens that mission, allowing us to spotlight promising projects while expanding our global reach through a trusted exchange platform,” said Riaz Mehta.

In contrast to traditional business reality-TV shows, CryptoKnights shines a spotlight exclusively on blockchain-native ventures, ranging from DeFi protocols to DePIN, L1/L2 infrastructure, AI and blockchain, GameFi, neobanks, and more. The show provides a pathway for entrepreneurs to move from concept to real-world deployment through industry mentorship, incubation support and access to global distribution networks. Through BitMart’s global reach, winners may gain potential technical support, strategic resources and a real shot at listing on a major exchange subject to applicable policies and regulatory requirements.

As an official partner, BitMart will provide market insights, technical expertise, and potentially listing opportunities for standout contestants subject to applicable policies and regulatory requirements. This level of integration offers a unique runway for projects to evolve into market-ready ventures, giving both founders and viewers real skin in the game.

Season 2 of CryptoKnights is currently in pre-production, with expanded international broadcasting plans underway. Additional details, including release dates and new platform partnerships, will be announced soon. As blockchain continues to push deeper into mainstream culture, this partnership highlights how entertainment and digital finance are rapidly converging, and BitMart is proud to be part of that evolution.

“This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for BitMart,” added Chow. “With the recent launch of BitMart US, a regulated U.S. exchange operating across 49 states, we are extending our global footprint into the world’s largest crypto market. By supporting new entertainment media like CryptoKnights, we are aligning our global expansion strategy with our mission to make digital assets accessible to mainstream audiences and institutional-grade investors alike.”

About CryptoKnights

CryptoKnights is a reality television series that brings blockchain entrepreneurship to the global stage as founders pitch their breakthrough projects to a panel of influential investors and industry leaders. The show aims to accelerate the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency by blending entertainment with education, turning complex blockchain concepts into compelling and easy-to-understand storytelling for viewers worldwide.

About BitMart

BitMart is a trusted global digital asset service provider with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.