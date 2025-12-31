BitMart Integrates AEON Payment Network to Expand Web3 Mobile QR Payment Capabilities

Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announced the successful integration of the AEON payment network, enhancing its Web3 mobile QR payment capabilities and expanding real-world use cases for digital assets.

Through this integration, eligible BitMart users can now complete everyday QR code payments using cryptocurrencies such as USDT and USDC via the BitMart App. Powered by AEON’s high-speed cross-chain payment infrastructure, the upgraded Scan & Pay functionality delivers faster transaction confirmation, improved stability, and greater flexibility across supported markets.





Expanding Real-World Web3 Payment Use Cases

The integration with AEON enables BitMart users to scan and pay using locally adopted QR code standards, including VietQR, QR Ph, and Pix, allowing seamless payments without relying on traditional banking rails. This approach lowers barriers to everyday crypto payments while supporting consistent user experiences across different regions.

By optimizing cross-chain routing and transaction paths, the enhanced payment flow improves success rates and reduces latency, making digital asset payments more practical for real-world scenarios beyond trading and investment.

How Scan & Pay Works

Users can access the Scan & Pay feature through the following steps:

Open the BitMart App Swipe down on the home page to access the Scan shortcut Scan a supported QR code (VietQR, QR Ph, or Pix) Confirm payment details and complete the transaction

Key Benefits of the Integration

Faster Transaction Processing

Optimized routing reduces latency and enables quicker payment confirmation.

Improved Payment Stability

Multi-path cross-chain strategies increase transaction success rates.

Flexible Cross-Border Payments

Users can make payments across supported markets without traditional bank accounts.

Broader Digital Asset Utility

Extends the use of cryptocurrencies into everyday payment and consumption scenarios.

Supported Markets and Future Expansion

The Scan & Pay feature is currently available in select markets, including Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brazil. BitMart plans to expand support to additional regions over time, subject to compliance requirements and business planning.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About AEON

AEON is the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy. By pioneering support for emerging AI payment standards like x402 and ERC-8004, AEON is actively reshaping the internet’s production relations. Its AI payment and Web3 Mobile Payment solutions AEON Pay have processed 994k transactions with $29M+ in volume across 50M real-world merchants in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

With the massive shift from the attention economy to the call-based economy, AEON provides the financial backbone required to power the next-gen agentic commerce at scale, and accelerate real-world adoption of crypto and AI.

Disclaimer: Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.