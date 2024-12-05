2024 Redwood Games Brings Charitable Contribution Total to $750,000 Over the Past 3 Years

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its annual Redwood Games, raising an impressive $300,000 across 15 local and international causes. With over 800 supporters, this year's event surpassed fundraising goals and achieved a record-breaking company milestone.

The 2024 Redwood Games brought together Redwood employees from across the organization to participate in events to drive awareness towards various organizations. Each Redwood team was tasked with representing and supporting a cause that resonated with them.

“This year's Redwood Games were the most competitive we have ever witnessed,” said Todd Berger, President, Redwood. “Each department and team came forward with incredibly compelling and worthy causes, which fueled an even stronger sense of commitment and enthusiasm among the organization. It's inspiring to see the passion and dedication come to life as we worked together to make a positive impact in our communities.”

Notable beneficiaries included Galena ARC, a non-profit that aims to promote individual independence and cooperation, and develop community programs in arts, sports, and recreation for all ages; Special Olympics Athletes of Indiana and Illinois, which focus on supporting Special Olympic Athletes who need financial aid to compete; RUNX1 Research Program (RRP) which is dedicated to advancing research and advocacy for families affected by RUNX1 familial platelet disorder (RUNX1-FPD); and CREE A.C., providing specialized care for individuals with profound intellectual disabilities and making a lasting difference in their lives.

“This year our core theme was all about celebrating the power of connectedness,” added Berger. “We achieved remarkable things through collaboration, bringing our community together for common goals that benefit countless lives.”

Beyond fundraising, Redwood employees also contributed over 500 volunteer hours to their represented organizations and in the larger community. This year's success is a testament to the strong values and culture that drive Redwood Logistics forward.

The $300,000 raised in 2024 adds to an impressive run of Redwood Games success, as the games have generated $700,000 in fundraising over the past three years. In 2023, Redwood raised over $247,000 for Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and in 2022, the company raised $200,000 for the Chicago-based Danny Did Foundation.

To learn more about the Redwood Games and view the causes supported in the 2024 event, visit https://givebutter.com/redwoodgames2024 .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .