FactSet and J.P. Morgan Securities Services Collaborate to Deliver Cutting-Edge Data Management and Performance Solution

NEW YORK and NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet and J.P. Morgan Securities Services today announced a joint initiative to deliver FactSet’s industry-leading performance, reporting, and portfolio analytics solutions through J.P. Morgan’s award-winning data management platform, Fusion.

The joint offering enables asset managers and asset owners to focus on investment insights and generating alpha while benefiting from modern data management, outsourced accounting, and advanced portfolio analytics.

J.P. Morgan Securities Services and FactSet have worked together to create a seamless integration of Accounting and Investment Book of Records alongside a comprehensive global support and operating model. This includes around-the-clock governance and oversight tools to provide data accuracy and consistency.

The result is high-quality returns, attribution, and ex-post risk statistics delivered via structured reporting and modern data distribution capabilities. With this relationship, clients can benefit from reduced total cost of ownership and the flexibility to outsource or insource their portfolio analytics needs.

“As clients work to modernize their target operating models, our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Securities Services enables FactSet to tightly couple our advanced analytics with ABOR/IBOR through the Fusion Data Management solution,” said Chris Ellis, Executive Vice President, Head of Strategic Initiatives at FactSet. “While the desire to reimagine their target operating model is a conversation we are having with seemingly every client worldwide, our clients seek more than just a one-size-fits-all solution. The flexibility of our collaboration with J.P. Morgan Securities Services allows us to tailor our offerings to meet the specific needs of each client.”

“When Asset Managers or Asset Owners choose their service providers, they want to maximize the scope of services without growing their vendor footprint. With newly enhanced features from FactSet, Fusion delivers an end-to-end operating model that includes high-quality performance and analytics with oversight and quality assurance, alongside the full breadth of J.P. Morgan’s managed services,” said Tim Fitzgerald, Global Head of Securities Services at J.P. Morgan.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 216,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Yet He

Yet.he@factset.com

Media Relations:

Megan Kovach

megan.kovach@factset.com