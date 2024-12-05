MicroEJ Unveils VEE Wear 2: Powering Feature-Rich Wearables with Unmatched Battery Life

BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEJ, a global leader in embedded software solutions, is introducing VEE Wear 2, the newest version of its Wearable OS, designed to set new standards in battery efficiency, customization, and health tracking for wearables. Building on a year of market insights and customer feedback, the second generation of VEE Wear offers up to 3x the battery life of competing solutions, enabling manufacturers to develop differentiated, feature-rich smartwatches for all market segments—from entry-level to premium models—without relying on resource-heavy operating systems.

Leveraging partnerships with Polar, LifeQ, B-Secur, Facer, as well as NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, and others, VEE Wear 2 introduces new health and fitness tracking capabilities, audio enhancements, a complete development framework, and a scalable app ecosystem with hundreds of thousands of watch faces. Together, these elements turn marketing innovation into products at a much faster pace, for consumer-focused devices.

"VEE Wear 2 is built for watch makers and tens of thousands of UX and App designers, seamlessly bridging the real and digital worlds of wearables,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. "By disrupting what’s possible in the smartwatch market—particularly with extended battery life, optimized size, Android-compatible tools and support from technology partners - we’ve removed many technical barriers for manufacturers. This allows them to focus on branding, innovation, and delivering standout products that meet the aspirations of their end users.”

Unparalleled Battery Life

Battery performance is essential as consumers expect more from their smartwatches without needing frequent recharging, while also wanting sleek designs that can’t accommodate large batteries. By running on low-power and cost-effective microcontrollers and through intelligent task distribution and adaptive power management, VEE Wear 2 enables mid-range RTOS smartwatches to achieve up to 40 days of battery life, and high-end Android-based models to deliver up to 3 days on a single charge, even with advanced features like GPS and health monitoring.

A New Era of Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracking, and AR in Wearables

In partnership with B-Secur, whose FDA-cleared ECG technology powers advanced cardiac insights, and LifeQ, VEE Wear integrates medical-grade health monitoring, from ECG analysis and sleep tracking to insights based on over 150 physiological biomarkers. The incorporation of Polar’s suite of 25 proprietary algorithms, backed by 40+ years of scientific research, further elevates fitness-tracking capabilities, enabling athlete-level monitoring and coaching. Additionally, the integration of ActiveLook’s AR technology brings real-time, hands-free data directly into the user’s line of sight during sports and fitness activities, offering a transformative experience without compromising battery performance.

Pioneering Customization and Brand Identity

With this new release, VEE Wear stands out in the market with its comprehensive customization options, from UX/UI design to sensor integration. With customizable APIs, manufacturers can integrate advanced features such as audio, health metrics, GPS, and notifications with ease. Tight integration with Facer provides over 500,000 unique watch faces in VEE Wear, allowing brands to offer consumers extensive personalization options. Built-in simulation tools and a complete development framework accelerate the design process, empowering manufacturers to bring high-impact products to market faster, without the constraints of closed ecosystems.

Enabling Continuous Innovation with a Scalable App Ecosystem

With its scalable application ecosystem, VEE Wear enables brands to create fully branded smartwatches, establish their own app stores, and expand revenue opportunities. This adaptable framework allows for continuous innovation, supporting seamless updates and new features to enhance the user experience over time.

Explore VEE Wear 2 and its revolutionary advancements at CES 2025 from January 7-10 at the Venetian Expo, Booth #52823. For more information, download the product brief or visit https://www.microej.com/product/vee-wear.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 250 million units of MICROEJ VEE sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

