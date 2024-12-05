Inkjet Printers Market to Worth USD 80.68 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for High-Quality Printing | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Inkjet Printers Market Size was valued at USD 46.35 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80.68 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand and Technological Advancements Fuel Inkjet Printer Market Growth

The inkjet printer market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective printing solutions. As digitized content and e-commerce rise, there is a growing need for reliable printing, particularly in packaging and labeling. Enhancements in print speed, color accuracy, and energy efficiency have made inkjet printers more appealing to both consumers and businesses. Eco-friendly features like water-based inks are also gaining traction. In addition to conventional uses, inkjet printers are expanding into niche sectors such as 3D printing, bio-printing, and textile printing. In the US, the inkjet printer market is expected to sell around 10 million units in 2024, generating an estimated USD 2 billion in revenue, driven by the demand for multifunctional printers and advanced ink technologies.

Get a Sample Report of Inkjet Printers Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4817

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

HP Inc. (HP Envy 6055, HP OfficeJet Pro 9015)

(HP Envy 6055, HP OfficeJet Pro 9015) Canon Inc. (Canon PIXMA G6020, Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000)

(Canon PIXMA G6020, Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000) Epson (Epson EcoTank ET-4760, Epson WorkForce WF-7720)

(Epson EcoTank ET-4760, Epson WorkForce WF-7720) Brother Industries, Ltd. (Brother MFC-J995DW, Brother HL-L2390DW)

(Brother MFC-J995DW, Brother HL-L2390DW) Lexmark (Lexmark CX517de, Lexmark MB2236adw)

(Lexmark CX517de, Lexmark MB2236adw) Ricoh (Ricoh SP C840DN, Ricoh MP C4504ex)

(Ricoh SP C840DN, Ricoh MP C4504ex) Xerox (Xerox VersaLink C405, Xerox WorkCentre 6515)

(Xerox VersaLink C405, Xerox WorkCentre 6515) Dell Technologies (Dell E310dw, Dell C1760nw)

(Dell E310dw, Dell C1760nw) Panasonic (Panasonic KX-P7100, Panasonic KX-PX20)

(Panasonic KX-P7100, Panasonic KX-PX20) Samsung Electronics (Samsung Xpress M2020W, Samsung Xpress C430W)

(Samsung Xpress M2020W, Samsung Xpress C430W) Kyocera (Kyocera ECOSYS P2040dn, Kyocera TASKalfa 2552ci)

(Kyocera ECOSYS P2040dn, Kyocera TASKalfa 2552ci) Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd . (Oki C332dn, Oki C942)

. (Oki C332dn, Oki C942) Sharp Corporation (Sharp MX-C300W, Sharp MX-3070N)

(Sharp MX-C300W, Sharp MX-3070N) Hiti Digital, Inc. (Hiti P510L, Hiti P525L)

(Hiti P510L, Hiti P525L) Zebra Technologies (Zebra ZD620, Zebra ZD421)

(Zebra ZD620, Zebra ZD421) Ninestar Corporation (Ninestar C13T824200, Ninestar C13T266320)

(Ninestar C13T824200, Ninestar C13T266320) Toshiba (Toshiba e-STUDIO2505h, Toshiba e-STUDIO5015AC)

(Toshiba e-STUDIO2505h, Toshiba e-STUDIO5015AC) Sato Holdings Corporation (Sato CL4NX, Sato CT4-LX)

(Sato CL4NX, Sato CT4-LX) Dymo (Dymo LabelWriter 450 Turbo, Dymo Rhino 5200)

(Dymo LabelWriter 450 Turbo, Dymo Rhino 5200) Seiko Instruments Inc. (Seiko SLP620, Seiko SLP650)

Inkjet Printers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 46.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 80.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.38% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Multifunctional Printer, Desktop Printers, Large Format Printers, Inkjet Press, Industrial Inkjet Printers, Textile Printers, Others),

• By Technology (Continuous Inkjet, Drop on Demand, UV Inkjet, Others),

• By End-user (Consumer, Education, Industrial, Textile, Pharmaceutical, others) Key Drivers • Driving Demand for Customization in Inkjet Printing Solutions Amid Rapid Market Evolution.

• Expanding Industrial Applications of Inkjet Technology Driving Demand Across Diverse Sectors in the Future.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Inkjet Printers Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4817

Key Drivers and Trends in the Inkjet Printer Market – A Comprehensive Overview by Type, Technology, and End-Use

By Type

Multifunctional printers (MFPs) have become a key driver in the printing market, holding a 25% market share in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The rising demand for convenient office solutions that integrate printing, scanning, copying, and faxing into one device has made MFPs a cost-effective and efficient choice for organizations.

Their ability to streamline workflows by reducing the need for multiple devices enhances productivity. Advancements in wireless connectivity, cloud printing, and mobile printing have further boosted MFP performance. For example, Canon launched the imageCLASS MF453dw in 2023, a compact MFP designed for small to medium-sized businesses, featuring fast printing, high-quality outputs, security features, and mobile support, meeting the evolving needs of modern offices.

By Technology

The Continuous Ink Jet (CIJ) printer segment led the market with a 38% revenue share in 2023, driven by its widespread use in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries. Known for high speed and minimal downtime, CIJ printers are ideal for large-scale production. Meanwhile, printers with Drop on Demand (DOD) technology, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45%, offer improved print resolution and environmental benefits, particularly in textile, packaging, and commercial printing.

By End -Use

The industrial end-user segment held a 25% market share in 2023, driven by manufacturing sectors' growing reliance on advanced printing technologies for high-quality, efficient production. Industrial printing is key in applications like packaging, textiles, and electronics. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a 7.17% CAGR, fueled by technological advancements, automation, and the adoption of sustainable inks and green materials, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Regional Dynamics in the Inkjet Printer Market: North America and Asia-Pacific Growth Trends

North America led the inkjet printer market in 2023, accounting for 30% of global revenues. This dominance is attributed to the region's strong technological infrastructure and high demand for advanced printing solutions across key industries such as packaging, healthcare, and advertising. The presence of both major manufacturers and innovative start-ups fosters a competitive market environment, further driving the adoption of digital printing technologies, particularly for on-demand and customized production.

Purchase Single User PDF of Inkjet Printers Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4817

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 7.01%. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are increasing the demand for advanced printing technologies, especially in packaging, textiles, and consumer goods sectors. Additionally, the growing middle class and the expansion of e-commerce in this region are spurring the need for innovative, high-quality, and personalized printing solutions.

Recent Development

January 2024, RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION has acquired Toshiba Tec’s inkjet head business through a company split, creating a new subsidiary to manage the assets. This acquisition enhances RISO’s inkjet technology portfolio and aligns with its strategic goal to expand its inkjet business, benefiting office equipment resellers with more diverse, high-performance products.

September 2024, Epson launches a new marketing campaign for its EcoTank Printers. The campaign highlights low-cost, hassle-free color printing, emphasizing prints starting from just 9 paise for black and 33 paise for color, while showcasing the EcoTank's high-quality, high-yield printing capabilities.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Inkjet Printers Unit Sales Volume, by Region (2023)

5.2 Inkjet Printers Print Volume and Usage Patterns, by Region (2023)

5.3 Inkjet Printers Emerging Trends in Printing Applications

5.4 Customer Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Inkjet Printers Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/inkjet-printers-market-4817

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.