Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 55/2024

5 December 2024



On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 28/11/2024 30,000 351.99 10,559,838 29/11/2024 11,222 352.00 3,950,104 02/12/2024 2,021 355.21 717,881 03/12/2024 19,377 361.03 6,995,593 04/12/2024 6,000 363.30 2,179,799 Accumulated for the period 68,620 - 24,403,214 Accumulated under the programme 335,488 - 115,475,085

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,564,397 treasury shares corresponding to 5.1% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

