Annovis CEO Showcases Groundbreaking Advances in Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment on Today’s Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio's (NYSE: ANVS) recent feature on Today's Marketplace (TMP)

The full interview can be viewed at https://ibn.fm/m7gvX.

This TMP episode highlights an exclusive interview with Dr. Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio. Conducted by host Jane King, the discussion focused on Annovis’ groundbreaking drug development for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“We think of the patients, but we should also think of the caregivers because the caregivers are very much affected by neurodegeneration too,” Dr. Maccecchini shared during the interview. She also elaborated on the next-phase clinical trials for Annovis’ drug, which targets the toxic proteins responsible for nerve cell damage in both diseases.

TMP, filmed at prestigious venues like the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ MarketSite, is renowned for delivering compelling interviews with C-suite executives, targeting investors, financial professionals, and industry stakeholders. Dr. Maccecchini remarked, “It was an incredible experience to speak on TMP and share insights about our work at Annovis. I encourage viewers to tune in and explore more about the meaningful progress we're making.”

To watch the full interview and gain deeper insights into Annovis Bio's innovation visit: Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Video Profile

The TMP feature continues to reinforce dedication to delivering high-value content syndication and amplifying corporate messages across financial and media networks.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com

