HawkSearch Introduces GenAI Smart Facets

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, has launched Smart Facets, the latest feature in HawkSearch’s Smart Response product line. Powered by Generative AI, Smart Facets automatically selects relevant facets in response to natural language searches. Smart Facets adds to the current list of Smart Response options offered by HawkSearch including Conversational Search and Smart Summary.

Smart Facets transforms the search experience by seamlessly integrating with Concept Search, enabling users to ask detailed, context-rich questions. For example, a query like “Which conduit fittings are between ½ and ¾ inches in either grey or black color and cost less than $5?” is analyzed by Generative AI, which applies the appropriate facets to deliver precise, relevant results as if the user had manually selected them. This feature combines the power of Smart Response’s Generative AI capabilities with the robust facet data managed by HawkSearch customers.

“We are thrilled to bring Smart Facets to HawkSearch,” said John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy. “This innovation represents the future of search technology, leveraging Generative AI to simplify and enhance the user journey with effortless, tailored results.”

HawkSearch continues to lead in AI-powered search and personalization, empowering businesses to deliver exceptional user experiences while driving revenue growth.

