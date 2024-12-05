CPS Technologies Announces the Appointment of James Cavoli to its Board of Directors

NORTON, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of I. James Cavoli to its Board of Directors. Jim currently serves as president of Swagelok Company, a worldwide manufacturer of fluid system components and engineered assemblies. Jim was appointed chief operating officer of Swagelok Company in 2020 and named president in 2021. During his tenure as president, Jim grew the company’s market cap by 75%. Prior to that he served as vice president, distributor support services. In 2010, Jim joined Swagelok Company as director, strategic sales and was named vice president and chief financial officer in 2014. Prior to joining Swagelok, Jim served as a captain in the U.S. Army, finance manager for Ford Motor Company, and general manager for Progressive Insurance. In 2004, he started LS Insights, a national financial brokerage firm. Jim holds Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and international management from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim to the Company's Board of Directors," said Frank Hughes, Chairman. "Jim is a remarkable leader bringing a broad array of relevant skills and experiences that will help the board guide the company forward. These include strategy, transformation, growth and international business, in functional areas including operations, finance, and marketing, for both large and small enterprises. The fact that the Company was able to attract someone of Jim’s stature is an indication of our remarkable internal culture of innovation and of building people; it is also an indication of the future growth potential of CPS.”

