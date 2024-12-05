Minitab Bolsters Solutions Portfolio with Acquisition of Simul8®

State College, PA and Glasgow, Scotland, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and continuous process improvement, announced the acquisition of Simul8 Corporation, a renowned simulation software company based in Glasgow, Scotland. This strategic move strengthens Minitab’s global presence and enhances its capabilities in delivering powerful, comprehensive analytical solutions to clients worldwide.

The acquisition of Simul8, known for its advanced simulation modeling software that optimizes processes and enhances decision-making, aligns with Minitab’s commitment to offering best-in-class analytics and process improvement capabilities. Simul8’s easy-to-use and cutting-edge discrete events simulation, digital twin and process mining technology complements Minitab’s solution analytics, allowing clients to gain deeper insights, optimize operations, and enhance strategic planning. Minitab will continue to invest in Simul8’s solutions to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to harness the value that they bring. To learn more visit Simul8.com.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “The acquisition of Simul8 demonstrates our commitment to empowering organizations with robust data analysis and process improvement capabilities. With Simul8’s simulation and digital twin expertise, we are better positioned to help our clients model complex processes and scenarios, driving increased efficiency, additional cost savings and better overall performance."

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and continuous process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPC™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.