Power Design Teams Up with Blink Charging to Provide 429 Blink Charging Stations Across Multiple Projects

Agreement to Include Charging Capacity for 723 Vehicles

Bowie, Md., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been selected by Power Design, Inc. , one of the nation's largest design-build multi-trade contractors, to provide EV chargers and charging services at select locations.

The new agreement includes the provision of 429 Blink chargers, with a total of 723 plugs for use by residents who will be living and working within Power Design projects throughout the country. The Blink charging stations will be installed across multiple development types – primarily luxury multifamily apartments and condominiums. Power Design will own the Blink charging stations, and when installed, the owners/property managers of the projects will claim ownership.

Power Design and Blink have collaborated on EV charging projects for more than a decade, and this substantial new agreement is the latest in a series of successful projects. Over the past five years, Power Design has emerged as one of the nation's leading EV charger installers.

“We’re excited to be working once again with the teams at Power Design to bring our cutting-edge charging technology and services to their state-of-the-art properties around the country,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO-Elect at Blink Charging. “Innovative and future-focused contractors such as Power Design are one of the driving forces behind EV charging accessibility and play a pivotal and dynamic role in moving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. We are dedicated to assisting property developers, contractors and designers throughout the entire process of introducing EV charging into their communities.”

“Power Design is excited to be collaborating with Blink to integrate their EV charging offerings within a number of our projects,” stated Power Design Energy Account Manager Mike Kuhn. “As the demand for EVs continues to rise, so does the need for accessible and reliable EV charging services where people live. This is where the value-added benefit of on-site charging takes living spaces to the next level of modern convenience and resident-friendly amenities.”

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

