Versaterm Launches the Florida Safety and Threat Management Portal

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Versaterm will create statewide software to support Florida Harm Prevention and Threat Management Instrument for schools.

The new Safety and Threat Management Portal enables school-based threat assessment teams to better identify concerning behaviors, manage information and proactively address student well-being and safety.

The portal allows the secure transmission of accurate and timely information between threat assessment teams in the event of a student transfer to continue a plan of care.



MESA and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a global public safety solutions leader, today announced a partnership to support Florida’s statewide, integrated school safety program. Using Versaterm’s innovative school safety solution, the new Safety and Threat Management Portal (STMP) will launch in the fall of 2025. This portal will help school safety teams proactively evaluate and address concerning behaviors and potential threats, fostering a safer learning environment for all students.

The STMP offers several key benefits, including:

Structured support that provides a clear framework for addressing student welfare and managing the threat assessment process, ensuring a consistent and effective approach for school teams

Uniform processes and reporting methods that better enable the evaluation of potential threats and streamline the management of actual threats

The ability to securely transfer student records, enhancing communication and continuity of care for students who transfer schools or districts

School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting System (SESIR) data management to receive, analyze and aggregate SESIR report data and make it readily available

“Versaterm will work to advance school safety for all Florida students,” said Adam Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer, Versaterm. “The evolved school safety landscape demands a holistic, proactive approach. Florida’s new STMP equips schools with the tools to address potential threats effectively, ensuring a supportive and secure learning environment.”

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn, or X (formerly Twitter).



Media Contact:

Edward Lin

Merritt Group, Inc., on behalf of Versaterm

versaterm@merrittgrp.com