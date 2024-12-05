Newsweek to Host ‘Better Workplaces’ Thought Leadership Event to Help Managers Moderate Politically-Driven Conflicts

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, has announced it will host ‘Better Workplaces: How to Foster Inclusion and Civility.’ It is the fifth installment of Newsweek’s Horizons Event Series, established to bring together new perspectives and potential solutions to modern problems. Better Workplaces is a response to the growing challenges posed by increasing workplace discussions around politics, which have been linked to heightened tensions, turnover, and decreased productivity.

Better Workplaces is sponsored by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR organization. SHRM empowers people to create workplace environments that benefit everyone.

In today’s polarized political climate, organizations across industries are grappling with how to address political issues while maintaining a cohesive and productive workplace. The Better Workplaces conference provides an essential platform to discuss strategies for fostering inclusive atmospheres at work, managing diverse perspectives, and mitigating the risks of political tensions at work.

Speakers at Better Workplaces intend to educate and equip workplace leaders with tools to moderate conflicts, bridge moral gaps, and craft engagement strategies that keep the worst versions of political discourse out of the workplace.

The list of speakers includes:

Stephen Paskoff, President/CEO of ELI

Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, BetterUp

Kurt Gray, Ph.D, Social Psychology

Jim Link, CHRO for SHRM

“Our goal with this conference is to give leaders the insights and support they need to thrive in workplace landscapes increasingly shaped by political and social forces,” said Megan Knapp, SVP of Events at Newsweek. “By bringing together diverse perspectives from seasoned HR professionals, we aim to empower attendees to make informed decisions that align with their organization values and goals.”

Please visit newsweek.swoogo.com/workplaceandpolitics/7141149 for registration and more information about Better Workplaces: How to Foster Inclusion and Civility.

