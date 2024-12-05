redactX Launches New Version of Award-Winning Redaction Software for the Public Sector

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- redactX, today announced the upcoming release of Version 10 of its award-winning redaction software.

“The addition of 95 new features makes version 10 of our software significantly more advanced. Agencies now have the option to redact various dates, times and names, including spoken and written content, all in one click, making it one of the most versatile redaction softwares on the market,” said Joseph Santucci, CEO at redactX. “We are grateful to work alongside Carahsoft Technology Corp. and its reseller partners to further expand our Public Sector business.”

Carahsoft serves as redactX’s Master Government Aggregator® broadening the availability of the company’s solutions across Law Enforcement, Healthcare organizations and the Public Sector. Carahsoft supports redactX’s sales and marketing initiatives, promoting their redaction software and products across the Government.

The redactX software enables Law Enforcement Agencies to de-identify and anonymize specific content—such as faces, objects and text strings—in video files from any source. This latest version expands the software’s automatic image, video, and audio capabilities by now being able to also automatically redact multiple document formats including PDFs.

The redactX software now incorporates advanced Natural Language Processing algorithms and a feature called Named Entity Recognition, where users can define certain concepts as redaction criteria. Items such as dates, names, location, organization, occupation and many others can be redacted in bulk with a click of a mouse. Users can also be more selective and, for example, choose to redact only a specific date. This same feature in Version 10 also applies to spoken words in videos and audio files, further improving the already advanced capabilities there.

The redactX v10 document processing features simplify and reduce the cost of complying with Federal, State and Local regulations such as FOIA, CUI, HIPAA, etc. The software makes it possible to review redaction results in a side-by-side view, make ad-hoc changes, drill down to see all the instances of a redacted word in a document, review exemption codes associated with a redacted item, generate reports that detail all that was done to a document, process batches of documents and files and many other productivity related features.

“It’s exciting to work alongside redactX and our reseller partners on the launch of version 10 of their redaction software,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Empowering Public Sector agencies with access to redactX’s advanced redaction software is essential for maximizing its impact. We look forward to helping agencies make use of this software to better protect the most vulnerable and sensitive data and information.”

Version 10 of the software is now available for pre-order. For more information on redactX and its offerings, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or redactX@carahsoft.com or info@redactX.com; or click here.

About redactX

redactX LLC is the leading supplier of advanced image and video de-identification solutions. The software automatically “sees” visual objects, faces, scenes and text in digital images and video files, and creates redacted copies of their contents. redactX can help you reduce costs, increase speed, simplify work processes and increase the effectiveness and productivity of your team.

