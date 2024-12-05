Carotenoids Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Global Breakdown by Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, and Canthaxanthin

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application (Food, Supplements, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Source, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carotenoids market size is expected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

The growing application in human food, animal feed, dietary supplements, medicines, and cosmetic application owing to the presence of essential nutrients and vitamins in carotenoids will drive growth over the upcoming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for these applications on account of population growth, increasing consumer surplus, and health awareness will aid in the industry expansion.







The usage of these products in the pharmaceutical sector will witness substantial revenue growth from 2024 to 2030. These products act as antioxidants within the body and protect the body against chronic diseases, cellular damage, and the effects of aging.



Carotenoids aid in supporting eye, skin, cardiovascular health, and are being widely used for cancer prevention. Strong growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea will create growth opportunities for the market in the future.



Carotenoids Market Report Highlights

The beta-carotene product segment accounted for a 24.7% revenue share in 2023. It is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the health benefits of beta-carotene, which serves as a precursor to vitamin A.

The food application segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of 33.7% in 2023. This growth is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, which boosts demand for natural ingredients and clean-label food products.

The leading players in the Carotenoids market include:

DSM

Allied Biotech Corporation.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

BioExtract.

Cyanotech Corporation

Kemin Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Dohler GmbH

Divi's Laboratories Limited.

Lycored

NHU.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Carotenoids Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Carotenoids Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Carotenoids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Carotenoids Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Beta Carotene

4.3.1. Beta Carotene Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Lutein

4.5. Lycopene

4.6. Astaxanthin

4.7. Zeaxanthin

4.8. Canthaxanthin

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Carotenoids Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Carotenoids Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Food

5.4. Supplements

5.5. Feed

5.6. Pharmaceuticals

5.7. Cosmetics



Chapter 6. Carotenoids Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Carotenoids Market: Source Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Natural

6.4. Synthetic



Chapter 7. Carotenoids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Carotenoids Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives



