Application Container Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Rising Adoption of Containerization Technology in Retail, Healthcare, and Telecom Spurs Growth

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Container Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Service, Deployment (Hosted, on-Premise), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End-use, and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application container market size is expected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2030, registering a 32.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Application containerization is used to deploy and run applications without launching separate Virtual Machines (VMs).



VMs and containers have similar resource allocation and isolation advantages; however, containers help virtualize the Operating System (OS) in place of hardware. These solutions are more portable and efficient as compared to VMs owing to the requirement of fewer operating systems and minimum space.



The application container market has also been gaining prominence as a result of increasing adoption of containerization technology, particularly in retail, healthcare, banking and finance, and telecommunication sectors. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the early adopters of this technology, which offers benefits such as administration ease and cost-effectiveness.



The Docker datacenter is implemented in the banking sector as it provides benefits such as platform portability, higher security and smooth workflow of data, and efficient usage of infrastructure. The BFSI sector has adopted the Docker platform due to the challenging environment of digital disruption, wherein the use of application containers enables improvements in software delivery capabilities.

Application Container Market Report Highlights

The on-premise deployment segment is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The large enterprises segment dominated the market by organization size in 2023, a trend that is expected to continue through 2030

On the basis of service, The monitoring & security segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 29.4% in 2023. The dynamism and complexity of containerized applications require robust monitoring solutions to ensure optimal performance, detect anomalies, and prevent disruptions.

The leading players in the Application Container market include:

IBM

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

Google LLC

Broadcom

Joyent

Rancher

SUSE

Sysdig, Inc.

Perforce Software, Inc.

