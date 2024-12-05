PVDF Membranes Business Research Report 2023-2030 - Surge in Demand for PVDF Membranes in Chemical Processing Generates New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDF Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for PVDF Membranes was estimated at US$688.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$980.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.













The market report delves into the growth prospects of Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic PVDF Membranes. The Hydrophilic PVDF Membranes segment is projected to attain a value of $757.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. Meanwhile, the Hydrophobic PVDF Membranes segment is expected to experience a slightly higher growth rate of 5.7% over the next seven years.





















A comprehensive regional analysis provides valuable insights, particularly into the U.S. market, which is estimated at $185.5 million in 2023. China's market is projected to expand significantly at an 8.6% CAGR, reaching $213.2 million by 2030. The report also explores growth trends in other pivotal regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific area, along with Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The document offers an independent analysis of annual sales and provides detailed market forecasts in US dollars from 2023 to 2030. It also profiles major industry players like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arkema Group, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, among others.

To ensure stakeholders remain informed of the latest market dynamics, the report includes complimentary updates for a year, highlighting the evolving landscape and new developments in the PVDF membranes market.













Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $688.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $980.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PVDF Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand in Water and Wastewater Treatment Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Membrane Manufacturing Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on High-Performance Filtration Solutions Drives Adoption of PVDF Membranes

Surge in Demand for PVDF Membranes in Chemical Processing Generates New Opportunities

Development of Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic PVDF Membranes Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in Renewable Energy Projects Spurs Demand for PVDF Membranes

Rising Adoption in Food and Beverage Filtration Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for PVDF Membranes in Air and Gas Filtration Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of PVDF Membranes in High-Temperature Applications Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in Membrane Surface Modification Technologies Generate New Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Axiva Sichem Biotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

GVS Filter Technology UK

HiMedia Laboratories

Hiraoka & Co., Ltd.

Kamps GMBH

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Membrane Solutions, LLC.

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Pall Corporation

Pentair PLC

Scinor Water America, LLC.

Shandong Zhaojin Motian Co., Ltd.

Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd

Sterlitech Corporation

Synder Filtration

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

