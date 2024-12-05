Derek Rogers Joins Gray Media as General Manager of KXII and FXII in Sherman, Texas

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “Gray Media”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Derek Rogers will join the company as the next General Manager and Director of Sales for KXII (CBS) and FXII (FOX) in Sherman, Texas, on January 6, 2025. He will succeed Rick Dean, who is retiring after 39 years at the stations, including the last 23 years as General Manager.

Derek has more than 25 years of experience in the media business, most recently as the General Manager at WCBI in Columbus-Tupelo, Mississippi. Derek began his broadcast career as a production manager at WCBI, and over time he served as the station’s production manager, promotions director, local sales manager and general sales manager. In 2014, after nearly three years as General Manager of WMGT-TV (NBC) in Macon, Georgia, he returned to WCBI as its General Manager. Derek is a graduate of the Mississippi State University School of Business, where he serves on the board of the Department of Communication. He is the immediate past Board President of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. Derek is an Emmy-nominated producer and the recipient of multiple AP and MAB awards including Documentary and Achievement in Broadcasting.

“I am excited to join the strong team at Gray and at KXII,” Derek remarked. “I look forward to getting to know the clients and people of Texoma.”

About Gray:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

