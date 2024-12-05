Bonzo Finance Partners with LWorks to Launch DeFi Lending on Hedera

San Jose, CA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonzo Finance, an open source, non-custodial lending protocol with a mission to become The Liquidity Layer of Hedera and Supra, has partnered with LedgerWorks (“LWorks”) to strengthen itself with best-in-class risk management solutions. Leveraging LWorks’ enterprise-grade RiskOps service driven by machine learning or AI-based advanced quantitative models, Bonzo Finance gains critical situational insights to bolster protocol resilience and optimize financial outcomes.

Through LWorks’ continuous Risk Parameter Recommendations for key metrics — including Collateral Factor, Liquidation Bonus, Reserve Factor, and Borrow Cap — Bonzo Finance can rely on LWorks machine learning (ML) algorithms, which perpetually make data-driven adjustments to optimize Bonzo’s lending and borrowing capabilities. Continuous monitoring and updates, powered by ML, enable these parameters to dynamically respond to market changes, enhancing both protection and performance across the Bonzo ecosystem.

Additionally, LWorks will deploy Protocol and Market Surveillance, equipping Bonzo with proactive insights. Key features of LedgerWorks’ solutions for Bonzo Finance include:

Real-time market surveillance through intuitive dashboards

Risk-based business monitoring to identify operational risk

Controls, including sophisticated ML financial risk models supporting protocol configuration, optimization, and risk management

These enterprise-grade analytics set Bonzo Finance apart in the DeFi space, establishing a strategic advantage. This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to continuous innovation, with LWorks investing in expanded AI capabilities to meet Bonzo’s evolving needs. LWorks continually develops new and innovative financial models to solve the toughest Web3 challenges.

Ledger Works has over 100 years of combined experience in security, risk management, and big data systems. Their CEO, David Melnick, held a national partner role in Deloitte’s Enterprise Risk Services practice before launching Ledger Works. Steve Elfanbaum, the chief technical officer (CTO), previously was co-founder and principal at Asynchrony Solutions.

Brady Gentile, CEO & Co-Founder of Bonzo Finance Labs, states:

"Partnering with LedgerWorks represents a significant step forward in Bonzo Finance’s mission of becoming The Liquidity Layer of Hedera and Supra. Their enterprise-grade risk management solutions and deep expertise in quantitative modeling with machine learning and AI ensures protocol parameter optimizations in real-time, while maintaining the highest standards of security. This collaboration ensures Bonzo Finance stays at the forefront of DeFi innovation while providing users and DeFi ecosystems with a robust, well-protected lending environment."

David Melnick, the CEO of Ledger Works, added:

“We’re excited to welcome Bonzo Finance to our growing network of partners on Hedera, where we already collaborate with top platforms like SaucerSwap. Bonzo’s focus on secure, innovative solutions perfectly complements our mission to advance proactive risk management in DeFi. Together, by combining our RiskOps framework with Bonzo’s cutting-edge platform, we’re setting a new standard for resilience and risk intelligence in decentralized finance on Hedera.”

About Ledger Works

Ledger Works helps our customers focus on growing their Web3 business while we run their Risk Operations. Today more than ever, our customers’ success requires effective Risk Management. As their strategic risk partner, we help optimize financial performance while minimizing risk of loss. By leveraging real-time computational rules, continuous execution of deterministic and simulation models, and real-time market surveillance, Ledger Works empowers businesses to turn risk into a competitive advantage.

For more information, visit: https://www.lworks.io

Media Contact

Press@lworks.io

About Bonzo Finance

Bonzo Finance, an open source, non-custodial lending protocol, is on a mission to become The Liquidity Layer of Hedera and Supra. Bonzo prioritizes censorship resistance, security, and self-custody, enabling users to transact without reliance on trusted intermediaries that may selectively restrict access.

Bonzo Finance utilizes Supra oracles that enable accurate and reliable price feeds for the lending and borrowing of assets, ensuring transparent and efficient operations within the protocol.



For more information, visit: https://bonzo.finance

Media Contact:

brady@bonzo.finance





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.