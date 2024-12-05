Rally House Opens in Austin Ahead of the SEC Championship

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a premier sports apparel and merchandise retailer, has officially opened their doors to Rally House The Drag yesterday, in Austin. Rally House The Drag opens at the perfect time as the Texas Longhorns fan base gears up for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta during their inaugural season in the conference this Saturday. Find Rally House The Drag on Guadalupe Street between 22nd Street and 23rd Street, across from the Texas Union between Chipotle and Medici Roasting.





Rally House has been growing their footprint in The Lone Star State for over a decade, which starting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Now, the company operates over 30+ locations in the state including storefronts in key college towns like Waco, College Station, Lubbock, Houston, and now, Austin. The company is ecstatic to bring their outrageous merchandise selection to the heart of the Longhorns fanbase and is ready to gear up students, residents, and visitors in burnt orange leading up to the SEC Championship game and the holidays.

“All our new store openings are exciting but in a college town like Austin, there’s some added energy,” says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. “The holidays are upon us and the Texas Longhorns have a shot at the SEC Championship in their first season in the conference with hopes of a deep postseason run in the College Football Playoff. We are going to have a lot of happy customers after they see our product and brand assortment at The Drag,” added Johnson.

Rally House The Drag will carry a wide assortment of Texas Longhorns merchandise, and the company is constantly bringing in restocks and new arrivals in-store. Shoppers can expect to find additional officially licensed team merchandise at Rally House The Drag featuring the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, Austin FC, Texas Rangers, among others. Rally House not only provides team gear to customers, but also locally inspired merchandise. The local product includes apparel with beloved destinations and landmarks, foods and sauces that are staples to the area, and the best options in Austin, Texas gifting.

The staff at Rally House The Drag is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in Texas. Customers are invited to visit Rally House The Drag store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/232d4986-dab8-4f96-a7e2-ce8e5a7a087c