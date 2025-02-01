Rally House Set to Open in Blacksburg, Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports merchandise and apparel retailer in the nation, is excited to announce that they will be opening a new store location in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, in late Spring. Rally House will be going into the previous Tech Bookstore building, near the corner of South Main Street and Lee Street, across from Cabo Fish Taco. This store will carry the widest assortment of Virginia Tech Hokies gear you will find, including apparel, home décor, drinkware, flags, footballs, and much more.

Rally House takes great pride in being a premier shopping destination for local sports fans, and that is exactly what Blacksburg residents and Virginia Tech students and alumni will be getting. The company is ecstatic to be opening their first location in the state of Virginia in Downtown Blacksburg, where so much is going on. “When there is a home event, everyone in the area is downtown,” said long time building owner Jerry Diffell. “Rally House will be a continuation of the excitement that the Tech Bookstore generated,” added Diffell. Rally House, who operates numerous storefronts near college campuses, cannot wait to be a part of the most exciting times for Hokies fans and looks forward to being a part of the Blacksburg community.

Shoppers can expect to find the largest assortment of Virginia Tech Hokies products at Rally House and can trust the company to constantly bring in the most popular gear and the latest styles for fans. Customers will not only be excited to find the large assortment of merchandise but will also enjoy the quality as Rally House provides gear from top brands like Under Armour, Antigua, Columbia, Champion, and many others. Beyond the brands, Rally House will be the go-to location on gameday with their offering of gameday needed items. From face stickers to coolers, and folding chairs to ponchos, there’s something for every fan at Rally House.

Rally House encourages shoppers to visit them online at www.rallyhouse.com to browse their full product selection.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

