Rally House Celebrates a New Era of K-State Wildcats Football

MANHATTAN, Kan., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is fired up to celebrate a monumental moment in Kansas State University athletics: the hiring of Collin Klein as the new Head Coach of the Wildcats. As a former Heisman finalist, All-American, and one of the most beloved quarterbacks in K-State history, Klein’s return to lead the program marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter—and Rally House is proud to honor it in a big way.

Swiftly following the announcement of Collin Klein’s return to the Little Apple, Rally House became the first retailer to release officially licensed merchandise celebrating Head Coach Collin Klein, giving K-State fans their earliest opportunity to gear up for this exciting new era. Exclusive tees and jerseys spotlight the legendary Wildcat quarterback turned program leader, available now in-store and online.

“We know how much Collin Klein means to the K-State community, both as a former star quarterback and now as the new head coach,” said Rally House VP of Marketing and Ecommerce, David Barth. “That’s why it was important for us to be the first to offer fans merchandise that celebrates this moment. K-State students, alumni, and fans deserved the earliest chance to show their excitement, and we’re proud to deliver it.”

The collection features unique designs that honor Klein’s legacy and welcome his leadership, giving every Wildcat fan a fresh way to represent the program’s future. Fans can shop the full Collin Klein assortment online at www.rallyhouse.com and shop.kstatesports.com, with in-store inventory coming to select Rally House locations soon.





Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 300+ locations across 27 states.

