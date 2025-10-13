Rally House Expands Midwest Presence Through Acquisition of Two Family-Owned Retailers

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a family-owned national sports apparel and merchandise retailer, is proud to announce the acquisition of two longtime, family-owned retailers that have been staples in their communities for decades: Best of Big Red and Gold Country. Each company built its reputation by serving passionate college fanbases with pride and personal service—and sought a trusted, like-minded partner to continue their legacy.

In mid-August, Rally House acquired Best of Big Red, a beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers retailer based in Lincoln. Family-owned and operated since its founding, Best of Big Red has been a cornerstone for students, alumni, and fans to celebrate their Husker pride. With this acquisition, Rally House now operates two new store locations in Nebraska, expanding its footprint to seven total locations across the state.

On October 1st, Rally House completed the acquisition of Gold Country, another family-owned company with deep roots in the Midwest. Gold Country operated Goldy’s Locker Room stores dedicated to Minnesota Golden Gophers fans and UW Shop locations serving the Wisconsin Badgers community. For years, both brands have been trusted by their local fan bases for authentic team gear and genuine, community-driven service.

Through the Gold Country acquisition, Rally House added five new stores in Wisconsin and four new stores in Minnesota, bringing the company’s total store counts to 11 locations in Wisconsin and nine in Minnesota.

“These were all family-run businesses that meant so much to their communities,” said David Barth, VP of Ecommerce and Marketing at Rally House. “When these families decided it was time to sell, they wanted to ensure their customers and employees would be taken care of. These are the principles Rally House was founded on and still operates under today. We’re honored they trusted Rally House to continue what they built—to uphold their commitment to local fans while bringing in our expanded assortment and reach.”

Rally House remains deeply committed to its local-first approach—celebrating community pride while offering an outrageous selection of officially licensed apparel, gifts, and merchandise for college and professional teams. As these new stores transition under the Rally House name, customers can expect the same local spirit, friendly service, and dedication to fan culture that defined these family businesses for years.

New Rally House Locations Acquired





Minnesota:

Wisconsin:

Nebraska:

Rally House Clock Tower Plaza – 6891 A Street, Suite #105, Lincoln, NE 68510

Rally House Haymarket – 321 N 8th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 300+ locations across 27 states.

