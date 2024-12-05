Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response Receives Customers’ Choice Distinction from Gartner® Peer Insights™

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced that it has been recognized with a Customers’ Choice Distinction in the November 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer and Managed Detection and Response’ report, with a 98% willingness to recommend score and overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 451 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of September, 2024.

We believe Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response has earned its second consecutive Customers’ Choice distinction because of the power and scale of the Arctic Wolf Aurora™ Platform which provides over 7,000 organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly detect, respond to, and recover from advanced cyber threats. Built on an open XDR architecture and leveraging the advanced AI-native threat detection and response capabilities of Arctic Wolf’s Alpha AI™ technologies, the platform now ingests and analyzes the more than 7 trillion security events each week. As the backbone of one of the largest commercial security operations centers (SOCs) in the world, the Aurora Platform powers a comprehensive suite of security operations solutions that span the entire security operations framework to deliver game-changing noise reduction that transforms thousands of daily alerts into a single actionable ticket for most customers.

As one of the core modules operating on the Aurora Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response helps organizations tackle challenges of the global cybersecurity talent shortage and escalating threat environment, by providing broad visibility, 24×7 monitoring, and advanced threat detection all delivered as an outsourced and fully managed solution. When combined with Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model and Security Journey benefits, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response helps organizations defend against a sophisticated adversary, build resilience, and improve insurability, all for less than the typical annual cost of a single dedicated security analyst.

"No other voice is more important to us than that of our customers. It is an incredible honor for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response receive the Customers’ Choice distinction from Gartner Peer Insights. We feel This recognition reflects the unwavering trust our customers place in us to provide exceptional security outcomes and a best-in-class experience," said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. "Our commitment to protecting and delighting our customers remains at the core of everything we do and we believe receiving the highest overall willingness to recommend score in the report further validates our platform’s ability to defend at the speed of data.”

Praise for Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response from customers includes:

“Arctic Wolf have been fundamental in ensuring that potential security risks to our organization are promptly detected and reported. The service is always prompt, and efficient, with a concierge team who know exactly what they are doing. It is very easy to consider this a partnership, a company whom of which has been working alongside our organization seamlessly to provide endpoint security solutions, as well as key detections within our cloud-based infrastructure." – IT Leader in Software

"Arctic Wolf MDR is the rare type of technological tool that helps IT professionals sleep better at night. Arctic Wolf's ability to parse billions of data points and filter down to only those events that are worth alerting IT staff to is a lifesaver and business-saver." – IT Leader in Manufacturing

“The service provided by Arctic Wolf is exceptionally thorough. Their diligent work in sifting through hundreds of thousands of logs to identify potential incidents has been immensely beneficial for us. Additionally, the security touchpoint meetings, where Arctic Wolf's cybersecurity experts recommend and advise on best practices tailored to our environment, have been invaluable. Every interaction I've had with Arctic Wolf's team has been professional, cordial, and highly knowledgeable.” – IT Leader in Services

"Arctic Wolf's MDR has been a great addition to our team. The product has helped bolster our cyber security posture and has added vital virtual "team members" that continuously monitor events and devices around the clock for peace of mind." – IT Leader in Manufacturing

To learn more about Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, or to download a complimentary copy of the report, visit arcticwolf.com.

