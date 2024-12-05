Carton Packaging Strategic Business Report 2024 - Rising Use of Carton Packaging in Alcoholic Beverages and Wine Expands Market Opportunities - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carton Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Carton Packaging was estimated at US$162.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$240 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.







What Is Driving the Growth in the Carton Packaging Market?



The growth in the carton packaging market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, the growth of e-commerce and online shopping, and the increasing focus on convenience and innovation in packaging design. One of the primary drivers is the growing consumer and regulatory push for sustainable packaging.



With increasing awareness of environmental issues such as plastic pollution and the need for a circular economy, both consumers and businesses are turning to recyclable and biodegradable packaging options. Carton packaging, which is typically made from renewable resources like wood pulp and is easily recyclable, is seen as a greener alternative to plastic. Many governments and industries are implementing stricter regulations on single-use plastics, further fueling the demand for paper-based packaging solutions.



The rapid growth of e-commerce is another significant driver of the carton packaging market. With the rise of online shopping, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for packaging that is both durable enough to protect products during shipping and sustainable enough to meet consumer expectations. Corrugated cartons, in particular, have seen increased demand as the go-to solution for shipping goods purchased online. These cartons provide the necessary strength and protection for products in transit, while also being lightweight and recyclable, reducing shipping costs and environmental impact. As e-commerce continues to grow, especially in emerging markets, the demand for carton packaging is expected to rise accordingly.



The food and beverage industry is also driving growth in the carton packaging market, particularly with the increasing popularity of liquid cartons for dairy, juices, plant-based beverages, and ready-to-drink products. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products that are not only convenient but also sustainable, and liquid cartons meet both needs by offering easy-to-pour packaging with extended shelf life.



Aseptic cartons, in particular, are gaining traction for their ability to preserve perishable goods without the need for refrigeration, making them ideal for both consumers and manufacturers looking to reduce food waste. Additionally, the trend toward healthier, on-the-go beverages, as well as the rise of plant-based and organic products, is boosting demand for eco-friendly liquid carton packaging.



Furthermore, the trend toward premium and customized packaging is contributing to market growth. As brands seek to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, particularly in sectors such as cosmetics, electronics, and luxury goods, the demand for high-quality, aesthetically pleasing carton packaging is increasing. Carton packaging offers superior printability, allowing brands to create visually striking designs that enhance the consumer experience. Customization options, such as unique shapes, finishes, and smart packaging features, are also driving demand, particularly for limited-edition or personalized products.



In conclusion, the carton packaging market is experiencing strong growth due to its alignment with modern consumer demands for sustainability, convenience, and innovation. As industries across the board, from e-commerce to food and beverages, seek to reduce their environmental impact and enhance the customer experience, carton packaging will remain a vital and growing sector in the global packaging industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverages End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$88.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Household End-Use segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $42.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $56.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Carton Packaging market report include:

All Packaging Company

American Carton Company

Bell Incorporated

Coburn Carton Solutions

Graphic Packaging International

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Quad Graphics

QuadPackaging

Seaboard Folding Box Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Thoro Packaging

WestRock Company

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Demand for Carton Packaging in Ready-to-Drink Beverages Fuels Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Carton Packaging for Enhanced Barrier Properties Propel Market Expansion

Rising Adoption of Carton Packaging in Dairy and Plant-Based Milk Alternatives Sets the Stage for Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Carton Packaging for Recyclability and Biodegradability Drive Adoption

Growing Demand for Carton Packaging in Personal Care and Household Products Expands Addressable Market

Rising Focus on Carton Packaging for Reducing Plastic Waste Fuels Market Demand

Rising Adoption of Carton Packaging in Emerging Markets with Expanding Consumer Goods Sector Sets the Stage for Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Smart and Connected Carton Packaging Propel Market Growth

Growing Focus on Carton Packaging for Premium and Luxury Goods Drives Adoption

Rising Use of Carton Packaging in Alcoholic Beverages and Wine Expands Market Opportunities

Surge in Adoption of Carton Packaging for Convenience and On-the-Go Products Expands Market Growth

