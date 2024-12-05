Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 260% ROI For Pipefy Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , a global leader in AI-driven no-code business process automation, today announced the results of its Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Pipefy, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting.

The study included customer interviews and aggregated data, which Forrester combined into a single composite global organization with headquarters in North America that generates $1 billion of annual revenue and has 5,000 employees, to conclude that Pipefy had the following three-year risk-adjusted financial impact.

With a payback period of less than six months, the composite organization representative of interviewed customers saw an ROI of 260% over three years, and a 40%-time savings on automated tasks and processes. Pipefy also enabled customers to reduce process automation time by 50%.

As a result of Pipefy’s process automation solution, the composite organization experienced a net present value of $1.86 million and total benefits value of $2.58 million.

“The findings of the Forrester TEI study show the significant benefits we have delivered to our customers, with a 260% ROI and time savings of 40% by automating processes with Pipefy,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO and founder of Pipefy. “And, with our Pipefy AI solution, we are delivering even bigger productivity benefits and making it even easier to automate workflow processes.”

According to a global portfolio product manager in the professional services industry interviewed for the TEI study, “Pipefy is flexible and easy to integrate by IT and quick to adopt by end users. It also comes at a very competitive cost. It opens the door for our organization to embrace the concept of hyper-automation.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading AI-powered no-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Procurement, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions in 2024, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte 500 list of fastest growing companies; the Inc. 5000 list and the San Francisco Business Times list of fastest growing companies in the Bay area. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642