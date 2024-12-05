Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

| Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560


  		As at 30 November 2024
Total number of shares 34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights 33,739,953

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

