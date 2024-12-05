BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2024

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For November 2024

CLICHY – December 05, 2024

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 11/19/2024 5,587 63.6496 355,610.32 11/20/2024 9,974 63.4835 633,184.43 11/21/2024 10,000 63.1103 631,103.00 11/22/2024 12,268 63.3924 777,697.96 11/26/2024 10,621 62.3860 662,601.71 11/27/2024 1,635 61.7961 101,036.62 11/28/2024 7,297 62.9338 459,227.94 11/29/2024 9,000 63.1455 568,309.50 TOTAL 66,382 63.1010 4,188,771.48

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com















Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

brice.paris@bicworld.com Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 1 45 19 56 09

Apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2024 Results February 18, 2025 (post market close) First Quarter 2025 Results April 23, 2025 (post market close)

