Rimidi Completes SOC2 Audit, Reinforcing Commitment to Healthcare Data Security

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi, Inc., a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, today announced that the company has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination, demonstrating that it has implemented rigorous controls to protect client data.

The independent assessment, conducted by Thoropass, validates Rimidi’s effective controls over the security, availability, and confidentiality of the Rimidi Platform. Combined with Rimidi’s HITRUST certification, this SOC 2 certification establishes Rimidi as one of the few disease management platforms meeting the gold standard of data privacy and cybersecurity measures.

A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers’ information.

“We are pleased that our SOC 2 and HITRUST reports have shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security, availability, privacy, and confidentiality,” said Jennifer Ide, Chief Administrative Officer. “The healthcare industry continues to be the target of cyber criminals, so ensuring through rigorous, independent audits that Rimidi is taking all measures to protect our customers’ data is essential to operating a successful digital health company. These certifications reflect our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with secure and compliant solutions."

The assessment process for both certifications involved an in-depth review of Rimidi’s policies, procedures, and controls. Achieving these certifications confirms that Rimidi not only meets but exceeds industry standards for security and compliance, giving customers confidence that Rimidi's solutions are designed and managed in accordance with the highest standards of security and compliance.

To learn more about Rimidi's secure cloud-based software solutions for remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, visit rimidi.com.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Attachment