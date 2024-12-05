EducationDynamics and DegreeSight Release Report on Reengaging the Some College, No Credential Student Population

Lenexa, Kan., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has collaborated with DegreeSight to release their landmark Education Reengagement report, which offers insights on how to reenroll potential students with some credits looking to further their education including Some College, No Credential (SCNC) students and transfer students. The first-of-its-kind report provides actionable strategies for higher education institutions to re-engage 36.8 million SCNC students in the U.S.—a critical and growing segment of the Modern Learner population.

The findings highlight the importance of addressing key factors such as transparent credit transfer policies, affordability, and flexibility to meet the needs of prospective students with incoming credits. This diverse group, spanning various ages and career paths, often faces barriers to reenrollment, including financial challenges, difficulty transferring credits, and uncertainty about whether a program aligns with their career goals. By focusing on these areas, institutions can create pathways that encourage these students to return and complete their educational journeys.

“SCNC students are a significant portion of the Modern Learner population, and their unique needs demand innovative solutions,” said Steven Fischer, Senior Market Research Manager at EducationDynamics. “Our collaboration with DegreeSight aims to equip institutions with the tools and strategies necessary to reengage this critical student demographic, ensuring that their previous educational efforts translate into future success.”

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Credit Transfer Policies Are Crucial: Over 90% of respondents stated that the number of credits a school accepts heavily influences their decision to reenroll. Additionally, 97% indicated that knowing how many credits will transfer before applying is important.

Over 90% of respondents stated that the number of credits a school accepts heavily influences their decision to reenroll. Additionally, 97% indicated that knowing how many credits will transfer before applying is important. Affordability Is a Top Priority: Cost considerations, including tuition, fees, and potential savings from credit transfers, are among the most influential factors in students’ reenrollment decisions.

Cost considerations, including tuition, fees, and potential savings from credit transfers, are among the most influential factors in students’ reenrollment decisions. Demand for Flexibility: Seventy-five percent of SCNC students prefer online or hybrid learning formats, a significant increase from previous enrollment patterns.

Seventy-five percent of SCNC students prefer online or hybrid learning formats, a significant increase from previous enrollment patterns. Clear Communication Drives Enrollment: Nearly half of respondents began their school search on institutional websites, highlighting the need for clear, accessible information regarding credit transfer policies and costs.

“Institutions that prioritize student-centric policies, like maximizing credit transfers and offering transparent financial information, are best positioned to attract and retain SCNC students,” said Drew Melendres of DegreeSight. “This groundbreaking report provides a roadmap for institutions to build trust and effectively engage this underserved population.”

Recommendations for colleges and universities:

Maximize Credit Transfers: Adopt policies that accept the maximum number of previously earned credits with a focus on direct course-to-course transfers. Promote Affordability: Highlight cost savings from credit transfers and provide financial aid resources prominently on institutional websites. Emphasize Flexibility: Expand online and hybrid learning options to meet the diverse needs of SCNC students balancing work, family, and education. Improve Communication: Ensure that transfer policies and financial details are easy to find and understand, reducing barriers to the application process. Leverage Technology: Use tools like DegreeSight’s credit evaluation platform to provide prospective students with clear answers about credit transfers before they apply.

This collaboration underscores EducationDynamics’ commitment to helping institutions meet the challenges of serving today’s Modern Learners by providing actionable insights and solutions tailored to their needs. By leveraging their combined expertise, the organizations aim to empower higher education institutions with data-driven strategies to rebuild trust with this often-overlooked group and create solutions for their educational success.

The full report, Education Reengagement: Inspiring Reenrollment in SCNC Students, is available for download at https://insights.educationdynamics.com/education-reengagement-report-2024.html.

For more information, please visit educationdynamics.com/insights

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving the Modern Learner. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools expand the audiences they serve, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

About DegreeSight

DegreeSight is mission oriented to streamline the credit evaluation process, give students the answers they are looking for, even before they inquire, and allow universities to focus on what really matters – supporting and educating their students in a more personalized way.