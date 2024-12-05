Media Advisory: Annual Project Red Ribbon Launch and Tree Lighting Ceremony

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Saint John along with MADD Canada is launching its annual Project Red Ribbon and Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in Saint John, New Brunswick.

For nearly four decades, Project Red Ribbon has been raising public awareness about the risks and consequences of impaired driving, a preventable crime that leaves families shattered and communities grieving.

The Project Red Ribbon campaign runs from November 1st, 2024 until January 6th, 2025. During the campaign, Canadians are encouraged to display red ribbons and/or car decals on their vehicles, key chains, and personal belongings to show their commitment to driving sober and to honour the hundreds of Canadians killed and thousands injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs each year.

Media are invited to attend this special Project Red Ribbon launch and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Date & Time: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 4:45 pm (AST) Location: Kings Square, Saint John, New Brunswick Guests: Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John

Platoon Chief, Todd Walsh, Saint John Fire Department

Sgt. Evan Scott, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force

Adam Gilmore, Director of Delivered Energy, Irving Oil Limited

MADD Saint John and Area Chapter volunteers

MADD Canada is grateful to its 2024 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support including long-time Official Sponsor Irving Oil Limited. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Regional Manager, Atlantic Region, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232, ssteeves@madd.ca