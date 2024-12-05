New York, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antibiotics Market is Expected to Reach ~USD 59 Billion by 2030 | DelveInsight

The antibiotics market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, higher antibiotic consumption in low- and middle-income countries, intensified research and development efforts for advanced therapies, and a growing geriatric population that is more vulnerable to infections. These factors are anticipated to contribute to substantial revenue expansion in the antibiotics market during the forecast period (2024–2030).

DelveInsight’s Antibiotics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading antibiotics companies’ market shares, challenges, antibiotics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market antibiotics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Antibiotics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type segment of the antibiotics market, penicillin accounted for the largest market share in the base year 2023.

Notable antibiotics companies such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan plc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics plc., and several others, are currently operating in the antibiotics market.

In December 2024, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group secured approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for its Tedizolid Phosphate Tablets. This innovative antibiotic targets acute bacterial skin infections and features a distinct mechanism that minimizes the risk of cross-resistance with other antibiotics.

In October 2024, the FDA approved ORLYNVAH, a new oral antibiotic designed to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs). ORLYNVAH, which combines sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid, is a broad-spectrum oral penem antibiotic. It is specifically indicated for adult women with uUTIs caused by bacteria such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis, particularly when few or no other treatment options are available. The drug was developed by Iterum Therapeutics.

the FDA approved ORLYNVAH, a new oral antibiotic designed to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs). ORLYNVAH, which combines sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid, is a broad-spectrum oral penem antibiotic. It is specifically indicated for adult women with uUTIs caused by bacteria such as , or , particularly when few or no other treatment options are available. The drug was developed by Iterum Therapeutics. In October 2024, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. secured final approval from the FDA to produce and market Cephalexin Tablets USP, an antibiotic available in 250 mg and 500 mg strengths.

Antibiotics Overview

Antibiotics are powerful medications used to treat bacterial infections by either killing bacteria or inhibiting their growth. Discovered in the early 20th century, antibiotics revolutionized medicine and significantly reduced mortality rates associated with bacterial diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and sepsis. They work by targeting specific bacterial processes, such as cell wall synthesis, protein production, or DNA replication, ensuring minimal harm to human cells. Common classes of antibiotics include penicillins, tetracyclines, and macrolides, each designed to combat specific types of bacteria. However, antibiotics are ineffective against viruses, making their misuse in viral infections a major concern.

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics have led to the rise of antibiotic resistance, a global health crisis where bacteria evolve to survive exposure to these drugs. Resistant infections, such as those caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), pose significant challenges to healthcare systems, often requiring alternative treatments or more toxic, less effective drugs. To combat this measures like prudent prescription practices, public awareness campaigns, and investment in new antibiotic research are crucial. The development of novel antibiotics and alternative therapies, such as phage therapy or antimicrobial peptides, also holds promise in the fight against resistant bacteria.





Antibiotics Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate revenue generation in the global antibiotics market. This is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of bacterial infections, increased antibiotic usage for various diseases, and the strong presence of key market players in the region.

A significant driver of growth in the Asia-Pacific antibiotics market is the high incidence of infectious diseases across the region. Notably, Southeast Asia, a biodiversity hotspot, has experienced disrupted ecosystems due to rapid urbanization, contributing to the increased prevalence of infectious diseases. Additionally, the region's growing elderly population further supports its leading market position.

Moreover, the presence of numerous regional antibiotic manufacturers in Asia-Pacific plays a crucial role in its market dominance. These factors collectively are expected to fuel the growth of the antibiotics market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Antibiotics Market Dynamics

The antibiotics market remains a critical segment of the global pharmaceutical industry due to its pivotal role in combating bacterial infections. However, it is characterized by a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities. One of the primary drivers of the antibiotics market is the growing prevalence of bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-resistant pathogens. The increasing global population, aging demographics, and the rise of chronic conditions also contribute to higher demand for effective antibiotics.

Despite its importance, the market faces significant headwinds, particularly the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in healthcare and agriculture have accelerated the development of resistant strains, reducing the effectiveness of existing therapies. This has prompted global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), to prioritize the development of new antibiotics and implement policies to curb resistance. However, the pipeline for new antibiotics remains limited, as many pharmaceutical companies have shifted their focus toward more lucrative therapeutic areas like oncology and chronic diseases.

Regulatory and economic challenges also shape the market dynamics. Antibiotics typically have short treatment durations compared to chronic disease drugs, resulting in lower revenue potential. Coupled with stringent regulatory requirements for approval, this has led to a decline in private-sector investment in antibiotic R&D. Governments and non-profits have stepped in to address this gap, offering financial incentives, such as grants and market-entry rewards, to encourage innovation. Initiatives like the "Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership" (GARDP) and CARB-X aim to stimulate the development of new antimicrobial therapies.

On the other hand, there is increasing awareness of the need for novel treatment approaches, including next-generation antibiotics and adjunctive therapies. Advances in biotechnology, such as bacteriophage therapy and antimicrobial peptides, hold promise for addressing resistant infections. Additionally, the rise of diagnostic tools enabling targeted antibiotic use could help optimize treatment outcomes and limit resistance.

In conclusion, the antibiotics market is at a critical juncture, balancing the urgent need for innovation against economic and regulatory constraints. While AMR presents a daunting challenge, collaborative efforts across industry, academia, and government can help rejuvenate the antibiotic pipeline and ensure access to life-saving treatments. Addressing these dynamics will require a multi-faceted approach, focusing on sustainable development, stewardship, and global health equity.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Antibiotics Market CAGR ~5% Antibiotics Market Size by 2030 ~USD 59 Billion Key Antibiotics Companies GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma, Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan plc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics plc., and others

Antibiotics Market Assessment

Antibiotics Market Segmentation Antibiotics Market Segmentation By Product Type: Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenem, Aminoglycoside, Sulfonamide, and Others Antibiotics Market Segmentation By Spectrum: Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics and Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics Market Segmentation By Drug Origin: Natural and Synthetic Antibiotics Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous and Others Antibiotics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Antibiotics Market Report Introduction 2 Antibiotics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Antibiotics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Antibiotics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Antibiotics Market Layout 8 Antibiotics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

