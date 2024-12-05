Lion Copper and Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 11th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold (OTCQB: LCGMF, CSE: LEO), based in Nevada, focused on Copper, today announced that Steven Dischler, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th, 2024.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: December 11, 2024 11:00 to 11:30 AM Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 10 and 11

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Experienced management team and Board with a proven track record and clear vision for advancing our Yerington Copper Project to production

Near-term production potential at a brownfield mine, located in a Tier 1 mining district

Positive PEA completed, low CapEx heap leach project with expansion potential

Prefeasibility study underway, fully funded by Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto venture

Catalyst to District Consolidation, central location with excellent infrastructure in place and close to other known Copper resources

Earn-in Option Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture and aligned vision for responsible, domestic copper production

Exploration upside, including additional pre-discovery properties in other Tier 1 Districts



About Lion Copper and Gold

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship copper assets in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.

About Nuton (nuton.tech)

Nuton is an innovative venture that aims to help grow Rio Tinto’s copper business. At the core of Nuton is a portfolio of proprietary copper leaching related technologies and capability – a product of almost 30 years of research and development. Nuton offers the potential to economically unlock copper from primary sulfide resources through leaching, achieving market-leading recovery rates and contributing to an increase in copper production at new and ongoing operations. One of the key differentiators of Nuton is the ambition to produce the world’s lowest footprint copper while having at least one Positive Impact at each of our deployment sites, across five pillars: water, energy, land, materials and society.

Nuton™ Technologies

The Nuton™ technologies are proprietary Rio Tinto-developed copper heap-leach related processing and modeling technologies, capability and intellectual property.

