Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 7.5%

Third Quarter Gross Margin increased 140 basis points to 35.2%

Third Quarter Earnings Per share improved to $0.06 from ($0.12)

Fourth Quarter Comparable Sales Guidance up 6.0% - 7.5%

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024 (13 weeks) increased 2.9% to $222.5 million from $216.3 million in the third quarter ended October 28, 2023 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended November 2, 2024 increased 7.5%. The shift in the retail calendar had a negative impact on the third quarter results, decreasing net sales growth by approximately 510 basis points. However, this shift positively affected net sales growth in the second quarter. Comparable sales growth, as reported, is not impacted by the calendar shift and provides a more accurate measure of operating performance. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.12 per share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended November 2, 2024 increased 2.8% to $610.0 million from $593.7 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 28, 2023. Comparable sales increased 3.2% for thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2024. Net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $16.5 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to a net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 of $29.1 million, or $1.51 per share.

As of November 2, 2024, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $99.3 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $135.8 million as of October 28, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by share repurchases and capital expenditures partially offset by cash flow from operations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “The strategic initiatives we have been executing this year have contributed to a noticeable increase in sales trends. Fueled by growing strength in our North American business, consolidated comparable sales sequentially accelerated 390 basis points to high-single digits in the third quarter. We experienced strong gains in our apparel and footwear categories as consumers have responded favorably to our refined product assortments and enhanced customer engagement tactics. We still have much work to do improving profitability and capitalizing on the opportunities we have created for the Company. Our results during back-to-school and the start of the holiday season represent solid progress toward these goals and we are committed to building on our momentum to deliver greater value for our shareholders next year and over the long term.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date

Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending December 3, 2024 increased 10.0%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended November 28, 2023. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending December 3, 2024 increased 2.9% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending February 1, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $284 to $288 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 6.0% and 7.5% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.83 to $0.93.

The Company has opened 6 new stores in fiscal 2024, with one additional store opening planned in the fourth quarter. These 7 new stores opened during the year include 3 stores in North America, 2 stores in Europe and 2 stores in Australia. We expect to close approximately 33 stores throughout fiscal 2024 by the end of the year.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link) Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 30, 2024, we operated 752 stores, including 592 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 27 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 2, 2024 % of Sales October 28, 2023

% of Sales Net sales $ 222,475 100.0 % $ 216,339 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 144,161 64.8 % 143,135 66.2 % Gross profit 78,314 35.2 % 73,204 33.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,946 34.1 % 73,361 33.9 % Operating income (loss) 2,368 1.1 % (157 ) -0.1 % Interest income, net 1,013 0.5 % 948 0.4 % Other expense, net (217 ) -0.1 % (1,037 ) -0.4 % Profit (loss), before income taxes 3,164 1.5 % (246 ) -0.1 % Provision for income taxes 2,005 0.9 % 1,985 0.9 % Net income (loss) $ 1,159 0.6 % $ (2,231 ) -1.0 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of income (loss) per share Basic 18,463 19,327 Diluted 18,881 19,327 Nine Months Ended November 2, 2024 % of Sales October 28, 2023

% of Sales Net sales $ 610,042 100.0 % $ 593,664 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 408,035 66.9 % 409,425 69.0 % Gross profit 202,007 33.1 % 184,239 31.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 220,187 36.0 % 216,243 36.3 % Operating loss (18,180 ) -2.9 % (32,004 ) -5.3 % Interest income, net 3,463 0.6 % 2,581 0.4 % Other expense, net (1,163 ) -0.2 % (1,156 ) -0.2 % Loss before income taxes (15,880 ) -2.5 % (30,579 ) -5.1 % Provision for (benefit from), income taxes 587 0.1 % (1,456 ) -0.2 % Net loss $ (16,467 ) -2.6 % $ (29,122 ) -4.9 % Basic loss per share $ (0.86 ) $ (1.51 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.86 ) $ (1.51 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share: Basic 19,070 19,278 Diluted 19,070 19,278





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) November 2, 2024 February 3, 2024 October 28, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,542 $ 88,875 $ 48,968 Marketable securities 50,760 82,704 86,857 Receivables 14,927 13,780 23,022 Inventories 187,230 128,827 175,882 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,923 12,401 11,315 Total current assets 318,382 326,587 346,044 Fixed assets, net 84,783 90,508 92,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 192,721 196,775 212,984 Goodwill 15,376 15,374 55,145 Intangible assets, net 14,224 14,200 13,819 Deferred tax assets, net 8,553 8,623 10,788 Other long-term assets 11,935 12,159 11,321 Total long-term assets 327,592 337,639 396,982 Total assets $ 645,974 $ 664,226 $ 743,026 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 72,537 $ 38,885 $ 74,337 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 18,965 18,431 18,756 Operating lease liabilities 59,084 60,885 69,084 Other current liabilities 19,527 25,886 19,602 Total current liabilities 170,113 144,087 181,779 Long-term operating lease liabilities 151,981 159,877 176,233 Other long-term liabilities 6,792 7,052 5,550 Total long-term liabilities 158,773 166,929 181,783 Total liabilities $ 328,886 $ 311,016 $ 363,562 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,171 shares issued and outstanding at November 2, 2024 and 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024 201,853 196,144 194,230 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,185 ) (19,027 ) (24,347 ) Retained earnings 134,420 176,093 209,581 Total shareholders’ equity 317,088 353,210 379,464 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 645,974 $ 664,226 $ 743,026





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,467 ) $ (29,122 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 16,507 16,209 Noncash lease expense 48,424 51,607 Deferred taxes (324 ) (3,014 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,110 5,108 Impairment of long-lived assets 535 925 Other 1,378 943 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 484 (1,767 ) Inventories (59,401 ) (43,186 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (152 ) (273 ) Trade accounts payable 31,956 34,270 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 540 2,684 Income taxes payable (578 ) 252 Operating lease liabilities (55,565 ) (52,656 ) Other liabilities (6,437 ) (4,902 ) Net cash used in operating activities (33,990 ) (22,922 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (10,012 ) (16,210 ) Purchases of marketable securities (1,967 ) (28,679 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 34,077 34,506 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,098 (10,383 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 3,220 25,682 Payments on revolving credit facilities (3,220 ) (25,682 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 736 890 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (130 ) (185 ) Repurchase of common stock, including taxes (25,206 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,600 ) 705 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (242 ) (1,643 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (36,734 ) (34,243 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 94,284 88,453 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 57,550 $ 54,210 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,961 $ 1,686 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 2,218 2,780

Company Contact:

Darin White

Vice President of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200