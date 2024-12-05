Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Q3 Sales and operating results better than guidance

Q3 Sales increase of 7% represents sequential improvement for the fifth consecutive quarter

Raises full year 2024 outlook and provides fourth quarter guidance

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super commented, “I am very encouraged by the strength of our third quarter business and the positive, early customer response to our holiday merchandise assortments. Sales increased 7% for the quarter, with mid-single digit growth in North America and 20+% growth from our International business. Our sales performance was well ahead of our expectations, and our best quarterly sales growth since 2021. Our strength for the quarter was broad based across all regions, all channels, all major merchandise categories and importantly all brands - Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Adore Me - were up to last year. We won the major moments during the quarter, starting with PINK back to campus in August, followed by our VSX sport launch in September and finishing the quarter with the return of the VS Fashion Show in October. I am particularly optimistic because these results were powered by emotional products she loves and clear, elevated brand marketing and storytelling. Our strength in sales and disciplined inventory management translated to strong margins which were up to last year, and our teams continue to be relentless on controlling costs in our business. I want to thank our VS&Co team whose passion for our brands and commitment to our customers and our transformation fueled these results. It was a great quarter for me to have joined the company and a great quarter to be on the VS&Co team.”

Hillary continued, “We are excited to see our momentum from the third quarter continue through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Our merchandise offering and giftable product assortments are resonating with the customer and driving traffic both in stores and online. The strong product acceptance supported by our best-in-mall store experience and dozens of digital enhancements are driving solid conversion and basket size. As I travel with the teams, I have observed that our stores are often the busiest in the mall and am particularly impressed with how we continue to serve and engage our customers.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

The Company reported net sales of $1.347 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 7% compared to net sales of $1.265 billion for the third quarter of 2023 and above our previously communicated guidance range of a net sales increase of low-single digits. Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 3%.

The Company reported a net loss of $56 million, or $0.71 per share for the third quarter of 2024. This result compares to a net loss of $71 million, or $0.92 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 operating loss was $47 million compared to $67 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Excluding the impact of the items described at the conclusion of this press release, third quarter 2024 adjusted net loss was $39 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, which was better than our previously communicated range of an adjusted net loss of $0.60 to $0.80 per share and better than last year’s third quarter adjusted net loss of $66 million, or $0.86 per share. Third quarter 2024 adjusted operating loss of $28 million was favorable to our previously communicated guidance of an adjusted operating loss in the range of $40 to $60 million, and last year’s third quarter adjusted operating loss of $60 million.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year outlook and is now forecasting net sales for the 52-week fiscal year 2024 to be up approximately 1% to 2%, compared to prior guidance of down approximately 1%, to a comparative 52-weeks from fiscal year 2023. The Company estimated the extra week in the fourth quarter of 2023 represented approximately $80 million in net sales. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $315 million to $345 million, or favorable to prior guidance of $275 million to $300 million.

The Company is forecasting net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter 2024 to increase approximately 2% to 4% to a comparative 13-weeks from the fourth quarter of 2023. At this forecasted level of sales, adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $270 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.30.

Forecasted adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 exclude the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the Adore Me acquisition, including expense (income) related to changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and performance-based payments, as well as the amortization of intangible assets. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted operating income or adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate reconciliation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of, and quantifying, the various purchase accounting items that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Total Net Sales (Millions):

Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 %

Inc/

(Dec) Year-to-

Date

2024 Year-to-

Date

2023 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores – North America $ 738.1 $ 723.0 2.1 % $ 2,267.2 $ 2,326.0 (2.5 %) Direct 411.0 382.5 7.5 % 1,290.1 1,280.8 0.7 % International1 198.3 159.6 24.2 % 566.8 492.5 15.1 % Total $ 1,347.4 $ 1,265.1 6.5 % $ 4,124.1 $ 4,099.3 0.6 %

1 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.









Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):

Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 Year-to-

Date

2024 Year-to-

Date

2023 Stores and Direct1 3% (7%) (2%) (10%) Stores Only2 2% (11%) (4%) (13%)

NOTE: Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.









Total Stores:

Stores at

2/3/24



Opened



Closed Stores at

11/2/24 Company-Operated: U.S. 808 16 (35) 789 Canada 23 1 - 24 Subtotal Company-Operated 831 17 (35) 813 China Joint Venture: Beauty & Accessories1 34 2 (5) 31 Full Assortment 36 2 - 38 Subtotal China Joint Venture 70 4 (5) 69 Partner-Operated: Beauty & Accessories 307 22 (12) 317 Full Assortment 156 24 (5) 175 Subtotal Partner-Operated 463 46 (17) 492 Adore Me 6 - - 6 Total 1,370 67 (57) 1,380

1– Includes twelve partner-operated stores at 11/2/24.









VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 2, 2024 AND OCTOBER 28, 2023

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,347,424 $ 1,265,087 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (879,137 ) (837,712 ) Gross Profit 468,287 427,375 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (514,963 ) (494,495 ) Operating Loss (46,676 ) (67,120 ) Interest Expense (22,433 ) (26,305 ) Other Income (Loss) (456 ) 331 Loss Before Income Taxes (69,565 ) (93,094 ) Benefit for Income Taxes (14,815 ) (22,422 ) Net Loss (54,750 ) (70,672 ) Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1,477 512 Net Loss Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (56,227 ) $ (71,184 ) Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (0.71 ) $ (0.92 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 78,718 77,369 1- Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 reflect basic shares due to the Net Loss.









VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 2, 2024 AND OCTOBER 28, 2023

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2024 2023 Net Sales $ 4,124,059 $ 4,099,338 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (2,653,091 ) (2,682,995 ) Gross Profit 1,470,968 1,416,343 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,429,052 ) (1,429,143 ) Operating Income (Loss) 41,916 (12,800 ) Interest Expense (65,531 ) (72,777 ) Other Income 338 227 Loss Before Income Taxes (23,277 ) (85,350 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,815 (17,618 ) Net Loss (25,092 ) (67,732 ) Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 2,975 4,155 Net Loss Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (28,067 ) $ (71,887 ) Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (0.36 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 1 78,335 77,627 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in 2024 and 2023 reflect basic shares due to the Net Loss.







