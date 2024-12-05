Xtract One Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced fiscal first quarter results for the three months ended October 31, 2024. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $3.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024 versus $3.1 million in the prior-year period.

Gross margin of 64% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus 67% in the prior year period.

Total contract value of new bookings1 was $4.2 million for the three months ending October 31, 2024 as compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year. The total contract value of new bookings in the prior-year period also included $5 million from a large global entertainment organization.

Contractual backlog was $14.0 million at the end of the first quarter as compared to $9.5 million in the prior-year period, excluding an additional $12.9 million of agreements pending installation1 versus approximately $10.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



“As expected, first quarter revenue, while up year-over-year, was a little lighter in new bookings than recent periods reflecting order timing, as we focused on bringing Xtract One Gateway to market and actively engaged in business development initiatives to build our pipeline for the remainder of fiscal 2025,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. “We continue to win customers outside of our core sports and live entertainment markets, welcoming new clients in the Education, Healthcare, and Manufacturing sectors, which made up 67% of the total contract value of new bookings this quarter. Demand remains strong as evidenced by our growing sales pipeline, and we’ve been pleased with the initial response of our newly announced Xtract One Gateway, particularly in high-traffic facilities like schools, convention centers, and commercial properties where we offer a highly differentiated solution. We expect to see revenue accelerate as the year progresses and continue to make progress on our path to profitability.”

Financial Results for the Three Month Period Ended October 31, 2024

Consolidated revenue was $3.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024 as compared to $3.1 million for the same period last year, reflecting new business contract wins and a greater number of installations. Gross profit was $2.3 million, or a margin of 64%, in the fiscal 2025 first quarter versus $2.1 million, or 67% of sales, in the prior-year period.

Comprehensive loss was $2.7 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2024 as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2024. This reflects higher revenue and gross profit, largely offset by an increase in operating expenses.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three month periods ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, which can be found on the Company’s website and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results tomorrow, December 6, 2024 at 10:00 am EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management’s outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company’s website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable facility building operators to prioritize and deliver “Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company’s business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include ‘Agreements pending installation’ and ‘Total contract value of new bookings.’ Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. ‘Total contract value of new bookings’ is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as of the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company’s completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended October 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 3,627,837 $ 3,116,353 Cost of revenue 1,313,430 1,031,942 Gross profit $ 2,314,407 $ 2,084,411 Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ 1,663,159 $ 1,507,657 General and administration 1,864,192 1,647,816 Research and development 1,799,611 1,726,191 Total operating expenses $ 5,326,962 $ 4,881,664 Loss before the undernoted (3,012,555 ) (2,797,253 ) Other income Interest and other income 74,919 96,040 Net loss for the period $ (2,937,636 ) $ (2,701,213 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Currency translation differences for foreign operations 282,819 - Comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,654,817 ) $ (2,701,213 ) Weighted average number of shares 218,397,852 198,354,825 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 )

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as at October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s financial position as at October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024:

October 31,

2024 July 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,119,805 $ 8,628,521 Receivables 3,693,439 3,862,199 Prepaid expenses and deposits 957,697 949,012 Current portion of deferred cost of revenue 371,299 371,309 Inventory 3,985,644 3,688,246 15,127,884 17,499,287 Property and equipment 2,154,875 2,135,956 Intangible assets 4,890,908 4,465,755 Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue 405,027 496,868 Right of use assets 1,117,504 344,304 Total assets $ 23,696,198 $ 24,942,170 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,868,761 $ 3,991,292 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,987,315 3,443,524 Current portion of lease liability 171,312 190,400 8,027,388 7,625,216 Non-Current liabilities Non-current portion of deferred revenue 2,903,270 3,155,579 Non-current portion of lease liability 1,021,537 190,526 $ 11,952,195 $ 10,971,321 Shareholders' equity Share capital $ 144,379,881 $ 144,372,452 Contributed surplus 16,584,492 16,163,950 Accumulated deficit (149,503,189 ) (146,565,553 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 282,819 - $ 11,744,003 $ 13,970,849 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,696,198 $ 24,942,170

Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 and 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s cash flows for the three month periods ended October 31, 2024 and 2023: