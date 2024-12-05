ACWA Presents Contra Costa Water District With 2024 Excellence in Communication Award

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its Huell Howser Excellence in Communication Award to Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) for its impactful MadeWithCCWD campaign.

This creative campaign shined a light on the essential role of water in the community by leveraging community partnerships, targeted advertising and wise investment of rate dollars to ensure a reliable and high-quality water service. Community social media partnerships were a key component of the campaign, highlighting how seven businesses and organizations with varying uses of water utilize it for the good of the community.

“It’s critical that water districts continue to educate and engage their customers to support critical investments in large infrastructure projects and long-term water service reliability,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “The comprehensive timing and outreach done for this campaign shows that creative and extensive communication can prove successful in helping customers understand the need for rate increases.”

The award was presented during the 2024 ACWA Fall Conference & Expo in Palm Desert, where water professionals gathered for programs and panel discussions on California’s critical water issues. CCWD was among four finalists for the award.

Other finalists for this year’s award were:

SCV Water for its Making Conservation a Santa Clarita Valley (and California) Way of Life Campaign, which encouraged water conservation and water-use efficiency through a broad-messaging campaign.

for its Making Conservation a Santa Clarita Valley (and California) Way of Life Campaign, which encouraged water conservation and water-use efficiency through a broad-messaging campaign. Western Municipal Water District for its North Well Outreach Campaign, which kept residents and customers apprised of construction and well work while ensuring that their drinking water meets all current quality and aesthetic standards.

for its North Well Outreach Campaign, which kept residents and customers apprised of construction and well work while ensuring that their drinking water meets all current quality and aesthetic standards. Yuba Water District for its Water Conservation Pilot Program, which promoted water conservation in Yuba County by distributing water conservation kits and educational videos.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

