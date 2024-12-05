nuEra Cannabis Launches Annual "Season of Giving Danks" Charity Drive to Support the Center for Prevention of Abuse

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company in Illinois, is proud to announce its annual "Season of Giving Danks" charity drive, running from November 15 through December 24, 2024. This year’s campaign will benefit the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria, IL, located near one of nuEra’s key retail stores.

Customers are encouraged to make donations during every checkout, with proceeds supporting vital programs for individuals affected by abuse. The fundraiser will be running across the State in all of nuEra’s Illinois dispensaries :

Highlighting the charity drive, nuEra hosted a special matching initiative on Giving Tuesday , December 3, 2024, where the company matched every customer donation dollar for dollar. This initiative inspired an outpouring of generosity from customers and staff alike.

"Our team is deeply committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and this annual event is one of the ways we can make a meaningful impact," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis. "Matching donations on Giving Tuesday not only amplified the support we could offer but also fostered a spirit of giving among our customers."

Staff members expressed pride in the community’s enthusiastic response to Giving Tuesday. "Seeing customers step up and donate, knowing their contributions would be doubled, was truly heartwarming," shared Jordan Kielan, Store Manager at nuEra Peoria. "It’s amazing to witness how small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of generosity. I am incredibly proud of my team and our community for coming together to support a cause that is so important. The generosity and dedication the community has shown in gathering donations for The Center speaks volumes about the strength and compassion of our collective spirit. Together, we’re making a real difference, and I couldn't be more grateful to be part of such an inspiring group."

The " Season of Giving Danks " underscores nuEra's commitment to supporting local initiatives and uplifting the communities it serves. Customers can continue to make donations at nuEra locations statewide through the holiday season.

For more information about nuEra Cannabis, visit nueracannabis.com . Stay connected with nuEra on social media: