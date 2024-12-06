Statement from Paul DelPonte, Executive Director at the National Crime Prevention Council on today’s ruling in Neville et al. v. Snap, Inc.

Washington, D.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Parents fighting the sale of illicit drugs on social media platforms scored a major victory in the California courts today. The ruling shows that common sense prevails over big tech money. Selling drugs is not protected as free speech under the First Amendment. The pending wrongful death civil case, Neville et al. v. Snap, Inc., breaks the stranglehold that Section 230 had over efforts to stop social media harms. The ruling comes from a three-judge appeals court that denied Snap, Inc.’s petition to dismiss the case under Section 230 —the controversial part of the Communications Decency Act that social media companies have used as a smokescreen to avoid accountability for flawed and dangerous products.

“No company should be allowed a ‘get out of jail free’ card for turning a blind eye to the sale of drugs on platforms they built and market to unsuspecting children. To Snap and other social media companies, the message should be clear: Make your platforms drug-free zones. The National Crime Prevention Council will continue its efforts to make this happen. Just this week, a McGruff the Crime Dog® ad warning about the dangers of fentanyl sold on social media platforms was aired on more than 1,000 television stations and streaming services. The Crime Dog is now working on a new ad to keep up the pressure.

“NCPC stands with the Nevilles and all the other families in this fight. It will be a long and difficult trial, but the moral arc will bend toward justice.”

Additional detail:

The case was filed after the tragic death of Alexander Neville, who purchased a lethal dose of fentanyl through Snapchat. The Neville family is joined by 64 others who have faced similar tragedies.