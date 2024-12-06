RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-12-06
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln965 
Volume sold, SEK mln400
Number of bids22 
Number of accepted bids20 
Average yield0.476 %
Lowest yield0.441 %
Highest accepted yield0.500 %
% accepted at highest yield       35.00 

 

Auction date2024-12-06
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln660 
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids13 
Average yield0.345%
Lowest yield0.321 %
Highest accepted yield0.355 %
% accepted at highest yield       20.00 



 