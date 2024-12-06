RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-12-06
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|965
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|20
|Average yield
|0.476 %
|Lowest yield
|0.441 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.500 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|35.00
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|660
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|13
|Average yield
|0.345%
|Lowest yield
|0.321 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.355 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|20.00