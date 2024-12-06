Potato Processing Strategic Industry Report 2024 - Surge in Demand for Pre-Cut and Pre-Peeled Potatoes Expands Market for Processed Potatoes in Foodservice and Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Processing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Potato Processing was estimated at US$34.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$51.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The growth in the potato processing market is driven by several factors, including changing consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in food consumption trends. Firstly, the rising demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat snacks continues to drive the expansion of the processed potato market, especially with the growing urban population. Additionally, the global expansion of fast-food chains and quick-service restaurants has significantly boosted the demand for frozen potato products, particularly in developing regions where the foodservice sector is rapidly evolving.
Technological advancements in processing, such as automation, have enhanced production efficiency, reduced costs, and improved the quality and consistency of processed potato products, further driving their adoption. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and reducing food waste has also led to innovations in processing methods that maximize yield and extend product shelf life.
Furthermore, the growing trend towards healthier eating has prompted manufacturers to develop low-fat, baked, and air-fried potato snacks, catering to health-conscious consumers. The expanding retail and e-commerce sectors, coupled with improved distribution channels, have made processed potato products more accessible to a broader consumer base, ensuring sustained market growth in the coming years.
Scope of the Study
The report analyzes the Potato Processing market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million).
Segments
- Type (Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated, Other Types)
- Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail); Application (Ready-to-Cook & Prepared Meals, Snacks, Other Applications)
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Frozen Potato Processing segment, which is expected to reach US$25.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Potato Chips & Snack Pellets Processing segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $12 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Potato Processing Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Potato Processing Market such as Agrana Beteiligungs, Agristo, Aviko, Burts Potato Chips, Farm Frites International and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 53 companies featured in this Global Potato Processing Market report include:
- Agrana Beteiligungs
- Agristo
- Aviko
- Burts Potato Chips
- Farm Frites International
- Idahoan Foods
- Intersnack Group
- J.R. Short Milling Company
- J.R. Simplot Company
- Lamb Weston Holdings
- Leng-D'or
- Limagrain Cereales Ingredients
- McCain Foods
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Little Potato Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|99
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$34.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$51.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Potato Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Global Demand for Convenience Foods Spurs Growth in Potato Processing for Frozen and Ready-to-Eat Products
- Increasing Adoption of Potato-Based Snacks Expands Market for Processed Potato Chips and Extruded Products
- Technological Innovations in Potato Processing Propel Growth in High-Quality, Long-Shelf-Life Potato Products
- Surge in Demand for Dehydrated and Instant Potato Products Drives Growth in Processed Potato Flakes, Granules, and Powders
- Growing Focus on Health-Conscious Consumers Expands Market for Low-Fat, Baked, and Air-Fried Potato Snacks
- Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Foods Fuels Demand for Processed Potato Ingredients in Vegan and Vegetarian Products
- Technological Advancements in Processing Equipment Propel Growth in Efficient, High-Volume Potato Processing Plants
- Surge in Demand for Pre-Cut and Pre-Peeled Potatoes Expands Market for Processed Potatoes in Foodservice and Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)
- Increasing Focus on Reducing Waste in Potato Processing Drives Adoption of Sustainable and Zero-Waste Practices
- Growing Use of Processed Potato Products in Global Fast-Food Chains Expands Opportunities in Frozen French Fries and Hash Browns
- Technological Innovations in Potato Processing for Minimally Processed and Fresh-Cut Potatoes Propel Growth in Premium Food Products
- Rising Demand for Gluten-Free and Allergen-Free Potato Products Expands Market for Processed Potato Ingredients in Specialty Foods
- Rising se of Potash Fertilizers in Biofuel Crop Production Expands Market for Nutrient-Rich Fertilizers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Agrana Beteiligungs
- Agristo
- Aviko
- Burts Potato Chips
- Farm Frites International
- Idahoan Foods
- Intersnack Group
- J.R. Short Milling Company
- J.R. Simplot Company
- Lamb Weston Holdings
- Leng-D'or
- Limagrain Cereales Ingredients
- McCain Foods
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Little Potato Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0sm08
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment