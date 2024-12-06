Fortude continues to strengthen its footprint in Asia-Pacific through digital solution offering

Singapore, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Fortude, a leading global enterprise and digital solutions company, strengthens its commitment to serve businesses in Asia-Pacific by driving digital transformation across the region. After setting up its Singapore entity in April earlier this year, the company has been actively working with new prospects and partners to further its goal of ‘delivering digital solutions that matter’.



The company will continue to offer the full spectrum of services, from digital advisory, Infor CloudSuite consulting and managed services, to Data & AI, automation, and solutions engineering under this umbrella.

Having successfully worked with several leading businesses in Asia-Pacific over the last decade, both existing and new customers will be able to leverage Fortude’s strategic partnerships with Infor, Microsoft, UiPath and many more to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

The growth strategy for the region will be led by Fortude’s Chief Revenue Officer – APAC, Cameron Greening. Commenting on the initiative, Cameron said, “We are very excited to be strategically placed in Singapore to serve the wider Asian region. Its proximity to some of our key customers makes it the perfect launchpad for Fortude to continue to build inroads into key markets in the region.”

Hemantha Rodrigo, Chief Operating Officer – AMEA, who is focused on amplifying Fortude’s local presence and partnerships in the region added, “We are working on several exciting projects in the region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. By moving forward on this journey in Singapore, our customers can now better harness our region-specific expertise, and holistic suite of solutions to drive the digital transformation of their businesses.”

Leading the digital transformation drive for Southeast Asian companies, Fortude’s Aravinda Gunathilaka, Associate Vice President – Enterprise Sales AMEA added, “A company’s digital journey can begin with a simple RPA automation and span into AI, Data Analytics and move onto implementing strong foundations for growth with Cloud implementations. Fortude has expertise in all these areas and can support companies with the right digital tools.”

In recent years, Fortude has seen significant growth in the APAC region and the team is committed to continue helping businesses in the region make the digital leap.

About Fortude

Fortude is a leading global enterprise and digital technology solutions company, delivering solutions that matter to customers around the world. Our teams are based out of offices in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Australia, and have experience in implementing projects across multiple locations and continents. We are also a partner to some of the world’s largest technology, cloud, and automation software solution providers including Infor, Microsoft and UiPath. For more information, visit fortude.co

