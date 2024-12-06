Alternative Data Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - A Projected USD 79.23 Billion Market by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 52.6%

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Data Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Alternative Data Market was valued at USD 6.27 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 79.23 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 52.6%.

The global alternative data market is fragmented, with a mix of large established players and niche providers. The competitive landscape is marked by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Larger firms, particularly those with established infrastructure and advanced analytical capabilities, are focused on expanding their data sources and integrating AI-driven insights. These companies often possess the resources to invest in proprietary datasets, giving them a competitive edge in delivering high-quality, real-time alternative data. Furthermore, the key players in the global alternative data market include Thinknum Alternative Data, YipitData, Quandl (Nasdaq), Preqin, RavenPack, Advan Research Corporation, and M Science.



The global data analytics industry is rapidly expanding, with alternative data emerging as a key driver of innovation and value creation. As organizations move beyond traditional data sets, they increasingly leverage alternative data to gain more granular insights into customer behaviors, market trends, and investment opportunities. In regions such as North America and Europe, regulatory frameworks around data privacy and usage influence market dynamics, with companies navigating a complex compliance landscape while maximizing the value of alternative data.

Meanwhile, in markets like APAC, rapid digital transformation, the proliferation of smart devices, and increased connectivity are creating a rich ecosystem for alternative data generation. As the demand for real-time analytics grows, alternative data sources such as transaction data, web scraping, and geospatial information are becoming vital for decision-making across industries. However, the high costs associated with data collection and the need for advanced analytics tools remain challenges for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of Technology



Technology integration in the alternative data market is rapidly transforming investment strategies, especially through emerging AI applications and the growing use of geospatial and satellite data. Further, AI is increasingly being adopted to analyze alternative data, allowing investors to process vast and complex datasets efficiently. In 2023, more than half of investment firms surveyed reported using AI in either an evaluative or operational capacity, with a growing number planning to increase investments in AI through 2024.

AI's ability to derive insights from non-traditional sources, such as credit card transactions and mobile data, revolutionizes decision-making in hedge funds, private equity, and venture capital. The use of generative AI, in particular, has accelerated, enabling firms to extract actionable insights from the immense volumes of alternative data available. This capability is becoming essential in a competitive market where investors seek to gain an edge by leveraging unconventional datasets.



Expansion of E-Commerce Industry



The e-commerce industry is experiencing rapid global growth, with new markets emerging and established ones reaching new milestones. Expanding through e-commerce enables businesses to reach new territories locally or globally and explore new product lines based on the demand from different target audiences. This expansion can occur through various channels, including major marketplace platforms like Amazon or individual company websites. The potential benefits include easier establishment in new locations, increased brand awareness, and direct access to new consumer markets.

Furthermore, concerning the alternative data market, the expansion of e-commerce drives the need for enhanced data analytics and insights. As e-commerce platforms gather vast amounts of transactional and behavioral data, businesses can leverage alternative data sources to gain a competitive edge. This includes analyzing data from social media, online reviews, and market trends to understand consumer preferences better and improve decision-making.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Challenges in Data Integration and Privacy



Integrating alternative data into existing business models poses significant challenges, particularly in data quality and relevance. Combining unstructured alternative data with traditional datasets requires advanced analytics tools and expertise, which can be a barrier for many companies. Moreover, data privacy and regulatory concerns are at the forefront, especially in regions with stringent data protection laws, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Organizations must navigate these legal complexities while ensuring that their data usage complies with privacy standards, which can limit the scope of alternative data adoption. Additionally, ethical considerations around data ownership and consent create challenges in the broader use of personal and consumer-generated data.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The global alternative data market is primarily driven by demand across North America, Europe, and the APAC region, with North America holding the largest market share. North America's dominance is attributed to the early adoption of advanced data analytics and the presence of a large number of financial institutions and hedge funds that actively leverage alternative data for investment strategies. In this region, regulatory frameworks and the availability of diverse data sources fuel the market's growth. The expansion of data-driven decision-making, particularly in financial services and retail sectors, further contributes to the market's expansion.



Europe follows closely, characterized by growing awareness of the value of alternative data in investment management and business strategy optimization. The region benefits from a high level of digitalization, increasing integration of AI, and strong regulatory support for data usage, particularly within financial markets. The focus on sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data also plays a pivotal role in the region's alternative data market. Furthermore, APAC is experiencing rapid growth in the alternative data market, driven by the rise of fintech companies and increasing digital transformation efforts across industries. The adoption of alternative data in APAC is fueled by the surge in e-commerce, mobile payment systems, and expanding financial services. Countries like China and India are notable for the large volumes of unstructured data generated through online platforms, social media, and mobile transactions. The market in this region is poised to grow as businesses look to harness the power of alternative data to improve decision-making and maintain competitive advantages in dynamic markets.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Smaller companies and niche providers often focus on specific verticals, offering specialized datasets and insights that cater to distinct market segments such as hedge funds, private equity, or retail. As competition intensifies, many firms focus on offering more customizable data solutions, particularly in ESG, consumer sentiment, and social media data. Furthermore, mergers and partnerships are expected to increase in the alternative data market as companies seek to broaden their datasets and improve analytical capabilities. Moreover, as demand for more transparent, ethical, and privacy-compliant data practices grows, there will likely be greater emphasis on data governance and regulatory compliance.

The rise of alternative data providers offering ESG-focused datasets will continue to shape industry dynamics, while investment in AI and machine learning to derive actionable insights from vast datasets will be a critical factor for maintaining a competitive edge in the coming years.



