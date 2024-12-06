Robotics in the Power Sector Report 2024 - A Snapshot of Power Sector Scorecard Predicting the Position of Leading Power Utilities in Robotics

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics in Power - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robots, equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, are increasingly being deployed for tasks that are hazardous or repetitive, thereby safeguarding human workers and optimizing productivity. The robotics industry was worth $76.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14% to $217.6 billion by 2030.

The incorporation of robotics into the renewable energy sector is poised to markedly enhance operational efficiency. Robotics technology plays a pivotal role in the installation, maintenance, and repair of renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines and solar panels.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b6q74

