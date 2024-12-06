UK Pet Insurance Market Dynamics and Opportunities Report 2024 - Only 25% of Dogs and 12.1% of Cats were Insured in 2023, Indicating Substantial Growth Potential for the Market in the Coming Years

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Pet Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview and analysis of the state of the UK pet insurance market. It examines the size of the market, the nature of the claims landscape, as well as upcoming regulatory changes. Incumbent competitors are analyzed and compared; the report also provides a forecast of market size through to 2028, while examining key future impactors in the market.



In 2023, the pet insurance market saw gross written premiums (GWP) rise by 7.7% to GBP1.75 billion. Additionally, there was an 8.2% increase in the number of policyholders compared to 2022. Notably, only 25% of dogs and 12.1% of cats were insured in 2023, indicating substantial growth potential for the market in the coming years. Likewise, forecasts indicate that GWP will rise each year from 2023-28, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% over this period.

By 2028, GWP is projected to reach GBP2.35 billion. While some consumers canceled their insurance policy in 2023 due to the cost-of-living crisis, the pet insurance market is anticipated to remain resilient. This is because rising veterinary expenses over 2024 and beyond may compel more risk-averse consumers to opt for insurance as a means of managing the financial burden associated with one-off vet bills



Key Highlights

The dog insurance market accounted for the largest number of policyholders in the total market (69.3%) in 2023. As a result, dog insurance also accounted for the lion's share of GWP (76.4%) and claims (77.6%).

Cat insurance accounted for 18.4% of GWP and 27.5% of policyholders in 2023, while other pets accounted for 5.1% of GWP and 3.3% of policyholders.

Average premiums rose across the board, with a 5% increase for dog insurance, a 4.9% increase for cat insurance, and a 7.5% increase for other pet insurance.

The total number of reported claims increased by 31.7% in 2023, the highest figure since the Association of British Insurers started collecting data.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the current and future sizes of the UK pet insurance market.

Discover the impact of inflation and vets' costs on trends in the market.

Identify the top players, their products, and their strategies.

Learn how the UK pet insurance market will evolve out to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Pet Insurance Market Dynamics

The Structure of the UK Pet Insurance Market

The Market Going Forward

Company Coverage:

UK Pet Food

RSPCA

Go.Compare

PDSA

Allianz

Petplan

Pets at Home

RSA

Red Sands

Tesco Bank

More Than

John Lewis

M&S Bank

Animal Friends

Pinnacle Insurance

Admiral

Post Office

Sainsbury's

Pet Protect

Churchill

Direct Line

UK Insurance

Argos

Aviva

Tractive

