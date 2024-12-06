Betski Secures $345,000 in Pre-Seed Funding for First-ever Tokenized Casino Ownership Platform





PANAMA CITY, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betski is set to launch its online casino ownership platform in Q1 of 2025, enabling users to earn casino profits through digital tokens. The system will allow anyone to receive a share of casino earnings without managing casino operations, marking a new chapter in the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. Supported by a $345,000 pre-seed funding round, the platform aims to democratize access to casino earnings and reshape the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry.

Opening Casino Ownership to Everyone

The platform's tokenization system reshapes traditional casino business rules through an automatic profit-sharing program. Token holders receive a percentage of every bet placed on the platform.

This system eliminates steep entry costs, such as operational expenses, licensing fees, and administrative management. Users can start earning returns without previous casino experience or large capital investments.

"A small group have exclusively enjoyed casino industry profits until now," says Alejandro Navarro, founder and CEO of Betski. "Our platform opens these earnings to everyone through our tokenized profit-sharing system, turning users into online casino owners."

Direct Profit-Sharing Through Tokens

Through a verified digital system, the ownership program distributes Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) among token holders. Investors have recognized this potential, contributing $345,000 in pre-seed funding that combines gaming entertainment with digital asset ownership. The platform maintains strict security protocols and automated distribution systems for reliable profit sharing.

"The platform distributes real money to token holders from every bet placed by players," explains Navarro. "This creates a steady income stream for online casino owners – something the traditional casino structure has never offered."

Global Growth of Online Casino Ownership

The platform has attracted 2,400 active Discord members and over 20,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter). These early adopters are expected to participate in test runs of the profit-sharing system once it goes live. Over the next 24 months, the platform will roll out first in Latin America, followed by expansion into European and select Asian markets.

Betski offers casino games, live casino experiences, eSports betting, global lotteries, fantasy sports, and traditional sportsbooks. This variety creates multiple revenue streams for online casino owners. Players can access all gaming options through a single interface, which streamlines the betting experience and maximizes potential returns for token holders.

The team has partnered with major payment processors and marketing agencies to support the platform's global expansion. These collaborations will facilitate smooth transactions and user acquisition across different regions. The platform meets all regulatory requirements in its target markets, certifying long-term stability for token holders.

New Opportunities for Investment

Following the successful pre-seed round, Betski is now opening its seed funding round to welcome additional participants into its casino ownership platform. This investment opportunity enables individuals and entities to join the platform's growth journey ahead of its official launch in Q1 2025.

About Betski

Betski transforms iGaming ownership through its token-based system. The platform distributes casino profits to users while offering comprehensive betting options. A team with international casino experience leads the operation, supported by proven technology and established legal frameworks. Betski allows everyone to earn from the gaming industry's success.

