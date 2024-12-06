Africa Gaming Market Research 2024-2029: Booming Mobile Gaming Industry in Nigeria Set to Drive Market Growth with Expanding Young Middle-Income Base and Increased Internet Penetration

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Gaming - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa Gaming Market size is estimated at USD 2.14 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



The rise of mobile gaming in Africa is aided by rising internet connectivity, increasing adoption of smartphones, and the advent of high bandwidth network connectivity, such as 5G, which have further increased the demand of the gaming market across regional countries.



Africa is regarded as one of the significant regions globally with a growing youth population. According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa's young people, i.e., those aged between 0 and 24 in certain countries of the region, will witness an increase of around 50%. Africa is anticipated to have the most significant number of young people in the coming decade. Hence, Africa's youth is highly crucial to the regional market's future in gaming.

According to GSMA, there has been a steady growth of unique mobile subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa. This trend is expected to continue over the subsequent seven years from 2023, bringing the total to nearly 700 million by the end of 2030. Nigeria and Ethiopia were projected to account for almost a third of the total subscribers in 2030. Mobile penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa was anticipated to reach 50% by 2030. Moreover, this number is expected to increase to 475 million by 2025, among which more than a quarter of these connections will be on a 4G network. Meanwhile, in North Africa, 290 million people own cell phones. This high usage of mobile phones with 5G networks is expected to drive the market significantly.

Moreover, Nigeria's gaming industry has expanded drastically, benefiting from the large and youthful population, the improving internet penetration rate, and increasing consumer access to internet-enabled devices. The proliferation of connected devices in Nigeria has also led to extensive adoption of the technology, and people from all demographics enjoy digital gaming in its numerous forms. Mobile gaming is prevalent in Nigeria since smartphones and tablets are widely available and affordable.

However, aspects like the rise in issues like piracy, changing laws and regulations, and various concerns relating to fraud during gaming transactions might be factors that impede the overall growth of the market over the coming years.

Improvements in Technology and Internet Network Access Driving the Market

The enhancement of mobile technology and its associated use cases have unleashed technological evolution in the region. The surge in overall smartphone usage leading to internet adoption has further leveraged the rise in the adoption of everyday use cases such as gaming.

5G is one of the major drivers for the growth of smartphones, leading to a surge in competitive gaming in the region. According to Ericsson Mobility Report, in the Middle East and Africa, the total number of subscribers for 5G services may reach 60 million by 2024, representing about 3% of all mobile subscriptions in the region. GSMA also estimates there may be around 50 million 5G connections across the MENA region, of which 20 million connections could be in the Arab States alone by 2025.

Africa's overall share of internet users has grown drastically. According to ITU, the percentage of households with internet access in South Africa is forecast to continuously increase between 2024 and 2029, with a total rise of 16.6 percentage points. After seven consecutive years of growth, internet penetration was estimated to reach 97.38%, marking a new peak in 2029. The rise in the total number of internet users and increasing internet penetration in Africa are expected to significantly augment the market's growth.

Additionally, the launch of various gaming smartphones by several regional companies is increasing the market's overall growth rate. For instance, MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company, recently reiterated its commitment to providing new technology solutions to enable the rollout of future-ready smartphones in the South African market. The company announced the launch of its premium gaming chip, MediaTek Helio G95, along with its offerings across the spectrum, including G90T, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips. The products were aimed at the premium 4G gaming smartphone segment. The company has also associated with various smartphone brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi, and Infinix to launch up to 10 premium, feature-rich smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio G series last year.

As per Ericsson, the overall monthly smartphone data traffic per smartphone in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to amount to 10.99 gigabytes (GB) per active device by 2027. Last year, the average data traffic per active smartphone amounted to 2.89 GB per month. This overall rise in the average data traffic per active smartphone will exponentially drive the market's growth.

Nigeria Expected to Hold a Considerable Market Share

The existence of a vast customer base of young middle-income groups is a significant aspect contributing to the rise in the gaming industry in the Nigerian market. This is further expected to create ample opportunities for the market to grow and sustain throughout the forecast period.

Gamers in the country are shifting to social gaming, the free-to-play revenue model with downstream in-game purchases. It has become increasingly popular in the country. Also, the gaming industry in the country is bringing millions of dollars to countries per year. This is for all categories of video games: mobile, PC, Xbox, and PS. Due to such factors, Nigeria is expected to contribute substantially to the entire African market.

Also, the gaming market in Nigeria is anticipated to witness a considerable surge in overall usage of the internet through mobile over the forecast period, with international market players injecting large-scale investments into the region. Hence, there is a constant rise in subscriptions, resulting in the growth of the mobile gaming industry within the country. For instance, in May 2024, the Nigerian federal government announced plans to reinstate telecom taxes and implement additional fiscal measures to secure a USD 750 million loan from the World Bank. This decision came nearly ten months after the government had suspended the 5% excise duty on telecommunications and the Import Tax Adjustment levy on specific vehicles.

Moreover, the Nigerian gaming market trend is aided by improved mobile penetration. For instance, according to Hootsuite's data, the mobile penetration rate increased to 51% in 2024, owing to increased awareness through aggressive expansion and marketing by operators and technological improvements in payment platforms. Nigeria's gaming industry is fragmented, with the presence of various small market players. As user behavior changes and spending needs increase, the industry is anticipated to reach consolidation over the forecast period.

According to the OECD, between 2024 and 2029, Nigeria is projected to experience a steady rise in mobile broadband connections, with an overall increase of 8.9 connections per 100 inhabitants, marking a 19.16% growth. Following eight years of consecutive growth, the penetration of mobile broadband is set to reach 55.3 connections, reaching a new peak in 2029. The vast majority of these connections are mobile GSM connections. This rise in the total number of active internet subscriptions in Nigeria will amplify the market's overall growth rate throughout the forecast period.

The African gaming market is highly fragmented as the demand for online games and increasing penetration of mobile applications is growing across the region. Such factors will attract new players to this market over the next few years. Some of the leading participants in the market are Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games, and Kuluya. Key developments in the regional market are as follows:

May 2024: Microsoft, via its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), unveiled the second iteration of the Xbox Game Camp in Africa. This initiative was designed to enhance local developer talent and accelerate the growth of the regional gaming industry. The event, scheduled for July 16-17, was a two-day online conference complemented by in-person gatherings in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Casablanca.

January 2024: Sony, through its venture arm, the Sony Innovation Fund, made an undisclosed investment in Carry1st, a video game studio located in Cape Town, South Africa. This strategic partnership was intended to unlock a host of commercial opportunities for both entities.

